PCG Universal Launches Major Division: PCG Theatrical

PCG Universal, a thriving talent organization headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is expanding its artist development offerings into the professional theatrical development arena. The company has landed Tony Vincent, a recording artist turned Broadway star, to lead the new division.

Actor and producer Vincent is now on board to supervise PCG’s theatrical division launch. Bringing more than 21 years of experience on Broadway, Vincent has starred in such hits as Rocktopia (lead vocalist), RENT (Mark / Roger), Green Day’s American Idiot (St. Jimmy) and as Judas Iscariot in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s revival of Jesus Christ Superstar.

PCG Theatrical (PCGT) continues in the tradition of successful artist development programs at PCG Universal, headquartered in Nashville. The theatrical division will offer top industry professionals to guide, coach and lead future actors in all dimensions of the profession.

“I have always loved working with up-and-coming musical theater talent,” said Vincent. “Partnering with PCG Universal, with their pedigree and extraordinary success in developing artists, is incredibly exciting. We have created a musical theater training program that is literally customized for each talent that comes through our doors. Our expert coaches will arm our clients with every skill they need to become tomorrow’s Broadway talent.”

Vincent also played Simon Zealotes in Webber’s film remake of the Jesus Christ Superstar musical. In addition, he originated the role of Galileo Figaro in Queen’s We Will Rock You (2002) on London’s West End, and opened the U.S. production in 2004. He also fronted the band itself on several occasions, including an epic performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody” for Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee for over 1 million surrounding Buckingham Palace and nearly 300 million around the globe.

“We are thrilled to add an entire theatrical division to the list of elite programs we offer,” says PCG Universal President, Bernard Porter. “Tony Vincent brings the knowledge to give our aspiring musical theater artists the best chance of achieving their dreams. His undeniable expertise meshes perfectly with our team and standards for excellence at PCG. We are honored to partner with him.”

“There is no other program out there that can educate, train, and support future Broadway stars like PCG Theatrical,” said Vincent. “If only this had been available when I was a young, aspiring actor — I would have done anything to learn from the PCG Theatrical team!”

When Tony Vincent isn’t on Broadway or performing on stages all over the world, he is writing and recording his own songs and producing other artist’s music. He also owns and operates his own studio, SoundShop370, which recently relocated from New York City to Nashville.

