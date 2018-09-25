PBS-TV’s ‘Front And Center,’ ‘Speakeasy’ Coming To Radio Via ABC Radio, Skyview Networks

ABC RADIO, SKYVIEW NETWORKS, and FRONT AND CENTER ENTERTAINMENT will launch two new programs, “FRONT AND CENTER SESSIONS” and “THE SPEAKEASY SESSIONS,” for Country and Rock radio formats, respectively.

Both series will feature 12 two-hour programs based on PBS-TV’s “Front And Center” and “Speakeasy.” Country acts such as MIRANDA LAMBERT, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LADY ANTEBELLUM, DIERKS BENTLEY, DARIUS RUCKER, RONNIE DUNN, JENNIFER NETTLES, CLINT BLACK, LUKE COMBS, and KANE BROWN have previously been featured on “Front And Center.” Rock artists previously appearing on “Speakeasy” have included JOE ELLIOTT, ROGER WATERS, JOHN MELLENCAMP, BILLY GIBBONS, and GEDDY LEE. Each month, affiliates will receive one two-hour program with music performances and daily thirty-second vignettes of never-released interview material.

For affiliation information, contact HEIDI ORINGER at (212) 456-5541 or via email here.

“‘Front and Center’ and ‘Speakeasy’ have both set a high bar for insightful, entertaining, and engaging music programming,” said “Front And Center” Exec. Producer DON MAGGI. “We felt that, beyond just television, these shows would thrive on radio. These performances, from some of music’s best known and biggest artists on ‘Front and Center,’ along with the compelling and fun conversations on ‘Speakeasy,’ create a perfect fit for radio.”