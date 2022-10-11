Payton Howie Unveils “Jail and Jesus” Music Video

Country renegade Payton Howie illustrates the contradictory sides of “Jail and Jesus” in her brand new music video. “Jail and Jesus” is a movie-like story showcasing the true depths of the song and viewers follow stories of sinners and saints.

Watch the “Jail and Jesus” Official Music Video here.

“‘Jail and Jesus’ is about that struggle of walking the line with an angel on your shoulder and the devil on your back,” states the Texas-native. “It’s by far one of the most personal songs I’ve ever released and definitely one the tracks I’m most proud of.”

“Jail and Jesus” is a brutally honest lyrical scrapbook, and now, stories are being brought to life in the accompanying music video, shot by Neon Leaf Media in Nashville. The video gracefully divulges rights and wrongs, and the emotions in between, while dropping traces of symbolism relating to Payton’s own family history.

The official music video for “Jail and Jesus” is now available to watch on YouTube and the CMT website. “I admire how beautifully Payton Howie tells the story of ‘Jail and Jesus’ in this music video, says Burning Ground Entertainment owner, Dawn DeJongh. “She is truly a talent.” For more on Payton Howie, follow her on social media @paytonhowiemusic.