Payson Lewis Releases New Single and Call to Action

Indie pop-rock artist, Payson Lewis released his new single, “Sound of a Voice,” an inspirational call to action to use your voice in advancing and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement’s fight against discrimination and inequality. Lewis’ reflective, introspective lyrics fuse with his signature pop sound to compel listeners to speak out on injustices they are witnessing. The single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

Payson Lewis’ latest inspiration comes from his reflection on the atrocious and unjust killing of George Floyd by members of the Minneapolis Police Department. “Like most Americans, I have been deeply moved, enraged, and truly motivated by the unjust murder of George Floyd,” stated Lewis. On top of his participation and action in activities such as protests, social media activism, self-education, and donations, Lewis turned to his art on “Sound of a Voice,” to spark listening, learning, and then action. The song opens with quiet, pondering lyrics stating, “Who am I to say anything at all? Never had a reflection that gave me reason to worry. No no no. Who am I? Now I worry upon reflection.” As the uplifting, electronic beat picks up, so does Lewis’ tone and his commitment to using his voice to take action against racial injustice. The passionate lyrics and the emotional beat spurs the listener to stand up, both metaphorically and physically. The song ends powerfully as Lewis exclaims, “As long as hatred still persists. Then it’s on me to get even madder. Come on and speak out for our future. Speak Out, Speak Out!” Lewis has pledged to donate 100% of all the proceeds from “Sound of a Voice” to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Payson Lewis was born and raised in Philadelphia, where his passion and relationship with music began with him teaching himself the piano and joining a choir. Lewis made his way to Los Angeles, where he attended the University of Southern California as a Music Industry Major. While at USC, he earned a spot on the university’s award-winning a cappella group, the SoCal VoCals. After graduating from USC, Lewis added several impressive entertainment industry accolades to his resume. He was a contestant on NBC’s The Sing-Off, a show known for starting the career of the Grammy-winning group, PENTATONIX, and he has appeared in episodes for the shows How I Met Your Mother, Revenge, and The People vs. OJ Simpson.

Payson Lewis brings listeners through a journey that arouses self-reflection and provokes a pledge to be actively engaged in the battle against racism. Download or stream “Sound of a Voice” on digital music platforms worldwide or watch the accompanying visual on YouTube. Keep up with new releases and all things Payson Lewis by following him on Twitter and Instagram, @paysonlewis, on Facebook @paysonlewismusic, and his website at PaysonLewis.com.