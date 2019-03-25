Payson Lewis Releases Evocative Remix EP

Lace up those dancing shoes because Payson Lewis has been suited and rebooted with his new record, Remember, The Remixes, featuring remixes from Majurakk, The Klassiks, Melomatic and Tom Zmuda. The remixes strip down and electronically rebuild the heartfelt and reflective original while still keeping true to the sound and the message that Lewis intended to portray. Remember: The Remixes is now available for streaming and download.

“It’s been such a wild ride getting to reimagine this song of mine with such insanely talented artists and producers… Each different version is an interpretation of my music that I couldn’t see on my own,” Lewis explains. Majurakk, originally a producer from Guatemala, has a style that is known for weaving in and out of those future bass, housey and chill style vibes in his works. He approaches “Remember” with a slow building and sentimental inclination with a tropical shakedown that puts the listener into a world that sounds like palm trees popping up around Lewis’ lyrics.

Los Angeles native Joey Mora aka The Klassiks approaches “Remember” with electronic emotionality that includes a mellow crunchy bass line and a gorgeous string section that would attract the approval of names like Diplo and Calvin Harris in a heartbeat. The Klassiks is an up-and-coming act whose music and scores have been previously featured in Vice and Netflix and whose performances have spanned to large festivals like Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful where he dropped his remixes for Wolves and Anthony Starble. When it came to working on the remix with Mora, Lewis said, “…it was such a cool experience getting to work with him on one of my own. It has such an edgy vibe that is worlds away from the original, but suddenly feels just so right.”

Melomatic takes a big room EDM approach with the song, exemplified by dreamy tones and textures surrounded by church hall acoustics. His eclectic production style extends beyond genre to fuse modern electronic elements with classical orchestral scores inspired by notable genre-defining electronic music producers like Flume, Porter Robinson, San Holo and NGHTMRE.

Tom Zmuda, a friend of Lewis, co-wrote the original with him and was thrilled to be a part of the remix record. Zmuda’s interpretation boasts a unique R&B style remix that is both mellow and airy, accented with a raw synth, and a well placed verse featured toward the end of the track by rapper NAStea.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Payson Lewis has always had a close relationship with music as he joined the choir and taught himself piano prior to attending University of Southern California as a Music Industry Major. While at USC, Lewis landed a spot on the university’s award winning a cappella group, the SoCal VoCals. Post-graduation, Payson Lewis was a contestant on NBC’s The Sing Off, a show known for starting the career of the Grammy winning group, PENATONIX. Lewis explored acting and appeared on shows How I Met Your Mother,Revenge, and The People vs. OJ Simpson.

With Payson Lewis’ anticipated remix EP for “Remember,” listeners will get to experience these sensational renditions that reveal immense creativity from the other artists and producers that have the vision to take a new approach to Lewis’s sound. Payson Lewis’ remix EP, Remember: The Remixes is available everywhere now. For more information visit PaysonLewis.com.