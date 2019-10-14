Payson Lewis Releases Electrifying Single “Nothing To You”

Payson Lewis returns with another pulsing indie-pop track, “Nothing To You.” Lewis leans into his powerful vocals that are paired with a kicking guitar line to create a dynamic anthem about letting go of love. The exhilarating single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

The release of “Nothing To You” dives deep into the realization of when it’s time to leave a relationship. “We’ve all been there. Used up by love. Broken down by the one that was supposed to build us up. We look back and it’s obvious, but for some reason, we ignored the signs,” explains Lewis. “Brooke Jenkins and I sat down and wrote this song from the scars of a love gone wrong. A love where the only option was to get out before it was too late. Before there was nothing of myself left.” The emotional journey Lewis describes is highlighted through haunting production qualities worked by Ben Soldate who produced and mixed the song. The track also features mastering by Grammy Award-winning Eric Boulanger and Adam Tressler on guitar, who creates the perfect instrumental terrain for the visceral lyrics.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lewis has always had a close relationship with music. As a kid he taught himself to sing and play piano prior to attending University of Southern California to further his growth as a musician and songwriter. Just after graduating, his career was launched by placing 4th on NBC’s The Sing-Off. Since then, Payson Lewis has used his diverse musical skill set in performances all over the world. He’s sung with national symphony orchestras in Taiwan and Korea, starred in theatrical performances in Chicago and Las Vegas, sung on multiple major motion picture soundtracks, and acted on several TV shows, including Jane the Virgin, The People vs. OJ Simpson, and How I Met Your Mother. Last year, he released his debut record, “Take Me Apart” to universal acclaim and amassed well over half a million streams on Spotify.

With “Nothing To You,” Payson Lewis displays his personal creativity and musical abilities while claiming his spot in the indie-pop scene. The single is available for download and streaming on all digital music platforms. You can also follow the upcoming adventures of Payson Lewis at PaysonLewis.com and follow him on Twitter/Instagram @paysonlewis and on Facebook @paysonlewismusic.