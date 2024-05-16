Payson Lewis Is “Out For Blood” To Get What He Wants

Singer-songwriter Payson Lewis has released his new single, “Out For Blood,” the latest offering from his upcoming album Sorry To Keep You Up, out June 7th. The track offers a raw and reflective glimpse into Lewis’s journey of self-discovery amidst the backdrop of the vibrant Los Angeles lifestyle. Musing on his upcoming album, Lewis shares, “My new album is about my experience here in LA of losing touch with myself, becoming something I’m not, and eventually finding my way back to who I truly am deep down inside—all in the name of the pursuit of my dreams.” “Out For Blood” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

“Out For Blood” captures a pivotal moment in Payson Lewis’s life, embodying the relentless pursuit of success and fulfillment at any cost. Immersed in the allure of the LA scene, he dives into the world of celebrities and the culture of hedonistic excess, grappling with the insatiable desire for more. Yet, amidst the glitz and glamor, he confronts the stark reality that true contentment cannot be found in material pursuits alone. “This song is both an ode and a cautionary tale,” Lewis reveals. “It’s about diving headfirst into the thrill of the chase, only to realize the emptiness that lies beneath the surface. It’s a reminder to embrace authenticity and to acknowledge the consequences of our actions.” “Out For Blood” was written by Ben Soldate and Brooke Jenkins and produced by Ben Soldate.

A Philadelphia native, Payson Lewis honed his musical talents through a diverse array of experiences, from studying at USC to captivating audiences on NBC’s The Sing-Off. His journey from the vibrant streets of Philadelphia to the bustling entertainment hub of Los Angeles has imbued his music with a unique blend of raw emotion and infectious energy. His recent EP, retrospection (19:30), has garnered over a million streams, featuring standout tracks like “Back In Time” with Leah Lewis and “Hotel Suite.” Subsequently, he released three singles—”Blurrier,” “Haunted Like Me,” and “Don’t Send Me Away”—from his upcoming album Sorry To Keep You Up. Praised by publications such as CelebMix, The Honey Pop, Parade Magazine, and Hollywood Life, Lewis is driven by a commitment to spreading positivity through his music. He continues to refine his indie-pop sound, blending nostalgic undertones with contemporary flair, thereby leaving an indelible mark on the global music scene.

“Out For Blood,” now available on all platforms, serves as a tantalizing preview of Lewis’s upcoming album Sorry To Keep You Up, set for release June 7th. With its infectious energy and thought-provoking lyricism, this single promises to leave an undeniable mark on the indie-pop world. Fans can stay updated on Payson Lewis and his musical journey by following him on social media @PaysonLewis or visiting his website PaysonLewis.com.