Payson Lewis Drops Lively New Single “DANCE”

Indie-pop artist, Payson Lewis, has released his new song “DANCE,” an anthem to help bounce back when you’re feeling low. “Life is just too damn short to let it keep ya down,” says Lewis. “So we gotta find the things that make us feel like ourselves and hold on as tight as we can.” “DANCE” is available for download on digital music platforms worldwide.

With infectious, cheerful melodies and reassuring lyrics, “DANCE” is an unforgettable track. The energetic spruce of powerful drums played by Rob Humphreys and fun guitar played by Erik Carlson and Ben Soldate is felt throughout the entire track. “It’s a metaphor for those times that you’re feeling so low and you just can’t shake it,” says Lewis. It’s easy to want to give up when things continuously throw you for a loop, but Payson Lewis reminds listeners that there’s a strength inside of them that is unbreakable. “The only way to bounce back is to find that one thing that always makes you feel like you and dive in.” Finding your purpose and holding onto the things that complete who you are is essential and helps you find meaning. Releasing self doubts and persevering to better days is what “DANCE” is all about. “DANCE” was mixed by Ben Soldate and mastered by Eric Boulanger.

A Philly kid born and raised, Payson Lewis taught himself to sing and play piano by poring over his big brothers’ CDs and learning by ear. His soaring vocals and natural knack for dynamic performance landed him instant success and led to a Top-4 finish on NBC’s The Sing-Off. From lending his voice to symphony orchestras in Taiwan and Korea, starring in theatrical performances in Chicago and Las Vegas, and singing on multiple major motion picture soundtracks, there’s no doubt that Payson Lewis is taking the entertainment industry by storm. Last year, he released his debut record, Take Me Apart to universal acclaim. The record has amassed over half a million streams on Spotify, and has been featured in nearly 100 different music publications and curated music blog posts, and inspired 3 music videos with their own following; racking up well over 100k views.

Payson Lewis inspires his audience to be their authentic self and use their muse to help push through trying times. You can download or stream “DANCE” now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with his musical journey, follow him on Instagram @PaysonLewis.