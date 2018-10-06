Payson Lewis Drops Debut EP Take Me Apart

After a year of intense musical craftsmanship, indie-pop artist Payson Lewis is officially ready to make his full musical debut and embark on what is destined to be an impressive come up. Blending powerful lyrics, sweeping musical accompaniment, and energetic vocals, Lewis’ EP Take Me Apart is an oasis of true pop bangers in a genre often oversaturated with uninspired tracks. The EP is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

Following a series of singles, Payson Lewis is holding no punches with this robust six-track EP. Exploring themes of self-actualization, nostalgia, and positive thinking, Lewis shows off his musicianship and lyrical prowess in a tangible way. Despite a collection of deep thematic explorations, Lewis is still able to create an EP that is full of fun and memorable tracks. Songs like “When Love Was Young” show off Lewis’ ability to craft catchy choruses harmonized by beautiful piano accompaniment, whereas tracks like “Better Run” show his aptitude for utilizing driving guitar riffs and pulsing drum beats to compliment his impressive vocals. Take Me Apart is a collection of songs that will resonate with any audience.

A Philadelphia native, Lewis has always had an intimate relationship with music. A member of his school’s choir, Lewis taught himself to play piano at a young age before eventually attending University of Southern California as a Music Industry Major. While studying at USC, Lewis had a number of musically transformative experiences including meeting his best friend and singing with USC’s world-renowned a cappella group, the SoCal Vocals. After graduating, his best-friend and musical inspiration passed away suddenly, inspiring Lewis to carry the musical torch that two had once lit together. Now a few years into his musical career, Lewis was a contestant on NBC’s The Sing Off, a show known for jumpstarting Grammy winning group PENTATONIX’s career. A jack of all trades, Lewis has also appeared on a variety of shows including How I Met Your Mother, Revenge, and The People V. OJ Simpson.

With the release of Take Me Apart, Payson Lewis is fully embracing a lifelong dream of becoming an accomplished solo artist. His music has been lauded by Hollywood Life, Celebmix, The Young Folks and more. Take Me Apart is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms. Follow his exciting future at PaysonLewis.com.