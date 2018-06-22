Payson Lewis Debuts New Sound With Single “Can’t Go Back”

On-the-rise artist Payson Lewis has strayed away from his familiar genre of pop with his new release, “Can’t Go Back,” a song which offers a suspenseful, exciting rock vibe. Lewis ditched the piano and focused on the thrilling sound of guitar and drums, producing a song unlike anything he has released. The single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

After releasing “Can’t Go Back”, Lewis now has a wide array of songs incorporating numerous genres and themes. The goal of his music is to convey an important message while evoking emotion. ‘“Can’t Go Back’ is a reflection of our time,” explains Lewis. The song questions why people do what they do, how they act in different relationships and what they would change having the benefit of hindsight. Lewis was inspired after the controversial 2016 election and wondering if people would feel differently looking back on whom they voted for. “‘Can’t Go Back” is about the moment when you confront yourself wishing that you ‘knew then what you know now,”’ says Lewis. The single was produced by Ben Soldate featuring Erik Carlson on the guitar and Rob Humphreys on drums.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lewis has always had a close relationship with music as he joined the choir and taught himself piano prior to attending University of Southern California as a Music Industry Major. While at USC, Lewis landed a spot on the University’s award winning a cappella group, the SoCal VoCals. Post-graduation, Payson Lewis was a contestant on NBC’s The Sing Off, a show known for starting the career of the Grammy winning group, PENATONIX. Lewis explored acting and appeared on shows How I Met Your Mother, Revenge, and The People vs. OJ Simpson.

With “Can’t Go Back,” Payson Lewis is taking a stance on controversial issues and unveiling a new direction in sound. The single is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide. You can follow the upcoming adventures of Payson Lewis at PaysonLewis.com.