Pavey Ark Share Title Track From Debut Album “Close Your Eyes And Think Of Nothing”

Pavey Ark are a fast-rising alternative folk band from Hull, fronted by singer and songwriter Neil Thomas. Formed in 2016, their debut album “Close Your Eyes and Think of Nothing” is out March 20th. Today, the band have shared the title track from it.

The phrase is taken from the song “Private Hell” by The Jam, songwriter Neil Thomas explains the meaning behind it a little more:

“Long before Pavey Ark existed I always thought it would be a great title for an album. It sounds like such an easy and blissful thing to be able to just Close Your Eyes and Think of Nothing, but it’s incredibly hard to do. The song is about people who are oblivious to what’s really going on. Blissful ignorance. I wouldn’t want to be like that but at the same time it must be so freeing. The song is also about a relationship breakdown…”

“Close Your Eyes and Think of Nothing” is an exquisite record that displays the talent of each individual masterfully into one cohesive voice, an impressive feat for a group that have found their stride remarkably quickly.

The band have played several major UK festivals including Glastonbury, Cornbury, and in 2019 Bearded Theory, which lead Under The Radar to pick their “experimental folk” set as one of the stand outs of the entire festival. Since their short time as a group together they’ve supported names like Badly Drawn Boy, Steve Mason, and Rozi Plain. Songwriter Neil Thomas has had previous experience in the field as a solo artist, and in 2016 he supported notable names such as This Is The Kit, Billie Marten, as well as the now split, Wild Beasts.

See live in 2020:

Tues 31st Mar – Greystones, Sheffield

Mon 13th Apr – Oporto, Leeds

Fri 17 Apr – Green Note, London

Sat 25th Apr – Hull, Middleton Hall (album launch)

Fri 28th May – Acoustic Festival of GB, Uttoxeter

Sat 20th Jun – C-Fab Folk and Blues Festival, Lincolnshire

Fri 24th July – Deershed Festival, North Yorkshire

Fri 14th Aug – Boomtown Fair, Hampshire

Sat 5th Sept – Moseley Folk Festival, Birmingham