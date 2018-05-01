Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys Lead ACL 2018 Lineup

The 17th annual AUSTIN CITY LIMITS MUSIC FESTIVAL 2018 lineup has been unveiled with PAUL MCCARTNEY, METALLICA, CHILDISH GAMBINO, ARCTIC MONKEYS, TRAVIS SCOTT and ODESZA as headliners of more than 125 bands across eight stages at ZILKER PARK over two weeks on OCTOBER 5-7 and OCTOBER 12-14. ACL’s colossal festival incudes THE NATIONAL, KHALID, HOZIER, DAVID BYRNE, CHVRCHES, DEFTONES, JUSTICE, ST. VINCENT, SYLVAN ESSO, FATHER JOHN MISTY, BRANDI CARLILE, ILLENIUM, JANELLE MONÁE and many more throughout two consecutive weekends.

Tickets are available now at www.aclfestival.com.