Paul Hodes And The Blue Buddha Band “The Night I Met John Lennon” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

What do you get when you put together a Congressman, two mad scientists and a jazz drummer? The Blue Buddha Band! a night with The Blue Buddha is a riotous night of old-fashioned rock ‘n’rolla full-tilt, high energy night of roots flavored 100 Proof Originals, Americana, Blues and Psychedelia.

Lead by guitar slinging former Congressman Paul Hodes, The Blue Buddha Band quartet features Bassist Jon Gabay, Dean Rubine on Keyboards and first call New England drummer, Ed Raczka.

The Band’s original sound fuses retro rock, roots and superb song-writing into a powerful blend.

The Band’s new 11 song album “Turn This Ship Around” features a true story embodied in an upbeat and poignant single “The Night I Met John Lennon”. Red Rock Magazine said about the track: “Instant classic and beautiful story telling. The song flows nicely, and I like the smooth sound of the mix. Soulful and dynamic vocal performance. Great songwriting!” The album features songs with meaningful lyrics and a strong message including “Love Heals”, an antidote to political division and the title track “Turn This Ship Around”, a song with a strong environmental message.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Paul Hodes And The Blue Buddha Band

Song Title: The Night I Met John Lennon

Publishing: Big Round Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Turn This Ship Around

Record Label: Big Round Music