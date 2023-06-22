Paul David Stanko Releases New Single ‘’Artist’s Prayer ‘’

Musician and songwriter Paul David Stanko just released his latest single, “Artist’s Prayer,” a heartfelt ballad that pays tribute to the struggles and joys of the creative process.

He shares: ’’Every creative person looks at their blank canvas or their blank page, or the bare rehearsal stage and says, “please give me something to say.” This song is a plea to the universal muse to fill us, no matter what kind of person we are, with inspiration that will overflow our souls and touch the world.

“I originally wrote these lyrics in 1993 and put them in my book of song ideas and sketches. I found them earlier this year and set them to music and the result is here. I chose to put this down now because as I am creating art, I sometimes sit at the piano and just hope that an idea comes… I figured if I feel that, others might too… this might give them something to resonate with.

Artists are often driven by a deep need to express themselves and share their vision with the world,” said Stanko. “But that can be a lonely and difficult journey. ‘Artist’s Prayer’ is a song for anyone who has ever felt that struggle, and who looks to the divine for inspiration and guidance.’’

The single, which was recorded in Minneapolis. It is a poignant and powerful track that is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt the creative urge.

Paul David Stanko is a Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA based multi-instrumentalist and composer. In addition to performing with various musical groups around the Twin Cities, he serves as the Instrumental Music coordinator at Spirit of Hope UMC in Golden Valley, MN.

Music : www.pauldavid.hearnow.com/artists-prayer

“Artist’s Prayer” is available for streaming and download on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

www.pauldavidstanko.com.