Paul Bill Jr “Y.O.U. For Christmas” now at radio: Radio/Media Download Available Here

The contemporary gospel/worship artist & Detroit native Paul Bill Jr. has been writing, recording and producing a sound that is fresh and energetic.

The Road to Salvation:

While previously living a secular lifestyle; Paul first encountered the love of God at the age of 21. “I can still remember the sound of the car slamming into the guard rail on the highway.” Paul says. “It was as if in that moment, God was giving me a wake-up call to turn my life around. But the realization didn’t hit me until driving the highway again. I found out I had fallen asleep at the only place a guard rail would prevent me from driving off the road. Or worse. Hitting oncoming traffic.” In that moment, Paul realized that it was only God who was guarding and protecting him. That day, Paul made the decision to turn his life to God and accept Jesus as Lord and Savior.

Music Career:

In the of Fall 2021, after independently releasing two studio albums; Paul released his Debut single titled “Move” which released on internet radio and received nominations for Song of the Year with: The Rhythm of Gospel Awards, Gospel Choice Music Awards, and Voices of Gospel Music Awards. Continuing to create and produce, Paul would go on to release the E.P. “Alive in the Room” with MSR.

Paul has shared some of Gospel Music’s biggest platforms with artists such as; Todd Dulaney, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Isaac Carree, Vincent Bohannon, Rich Tolbert and many more. What makes Paul unique, is that he has had the opportunity to minister for every audience imaginable. He has sung for small churches and conferences, to audiences of thousands.

What’s Next:

Daily, Paul is working to create fresh and energetic music that can remind the next generation of how exciting it can be to worship! Recently teaming with DrGlobal and GME, Paul’s next release is titled “Forever” which tells the story of why we worship, because of who God is. The song is a modern, dynamic and a vibrant sound that belongs in your praise and worship playlist!

With the help of his team, the love and support of his wife Rahab, the drive for his 2 children, and a passion for doing things with excellence, there is no telling how far the ministry of Paul Bill Jr. can reach.

Finally, he adds. “My mission is to use this platform as a vehicle to introduce the lost, hurting and broken to the same love of God that found me. My desire is that everyone would have a unique encounter with Jesus through worship. I am dedicated to sharing the gospel, working hard and creating music. I believe with this dedication, I can impact lives, inspire hope and leave a legacy to last a lifetime.”

