Patrizia Yanguela’s Hottest Single “Fashion”

Patrizia Yanguela is one of the biggest influencers in Switzerland, Latin America and soon to be worldwide. After releasing collaborations with Crazy Design and Don Miguelo, Patrizia released her solo single, “Fashion”. The single was inspired by the people that always complimented her aesthetic expression on her own sophisticated style. The single was written by Patrizia with the collaboration of the two talented Dominican music artist Meneo H and Albert Diamond. The single was produced by the most powerful music producer from Dominican Republic Boobassking. Yanguela will be doing several performances in Switzerland and Dominican Republic in the upcoming months. “I live to keep collaborating with hit artists, be worldwide recognized and to transmit joy to my fans through my music.” The singer, model and influencer is also a philanthropist, seeking to promote welfare for humanity and make this world a better place. In a near future I am funding my own non-profit organization for children with low resources in the Dominican Republic. Hopefully this coming year 2020, adds Patrizia Yanguela. The song is paired with a fun video clip where she shows not only her talent in singing and dancing, but also her beauty and sensuality.

The exceptionally talented performer has dreamed of stardom since the time she was a little girl playing the violin and singing in choir. She recalls, “I’ve always loved to sing.” Patrizia has been a lingerie model and has worked with large modeling companies worldwide. At 33 she has taken her dream to the next level. The successful singer, fitness model and fashion designer from Zurich, Switzerland has over a million Instagram followers with a rapid growing fan base in the Dominican, Zurich and other parts of the globe. She cites her biggest influences as Whitney Houston,George Michael, Britney Spears, and of course Jennifer Lopez. “My biggest inspiration is Jlo. My motivation is my passion to fulfill my dream. I want to be an international star, have concerts all around the world, be world famous and win awards.”

Yanguela continues, “My style is whichever makes my blood Pump. It just has to feel right when you hear the music.” Patrizia writes many of her songs. For now, Patrizia is putting out various singles along with music videos. One of her hottest most recent singles “Una Aventura”, where Patrizia pairs up with “Te Bote” singer Nio Garcia (Billboard winner) and EDM sensation Max Vangeli. She is thrilled to putting out a full album in the near future. She is also gearing up for a promotional tour across the United States and abroad. With more of her unique mix of sexy Latin Urban music, Reggaeton, and Pop Latin Dance grooves on the way and a growing social media presence Patrizia Yanguela is one to keep an eye on to become the next big thing.

The single is now available on Amazon Music, Itunes, Spotify and all other Digital outlets. Music Video is currently available on Vevo, YouTube and other Video outlets Nationwide

For Story Opportunities please contact Trevino Enterprises (818) 302-0030 or via email: