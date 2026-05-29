Patrick Wolf Releases “The Beast” Ahead Of US Tour This June

Acclaimed UK singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Patrick Wolf will not only return to the US for leg one of his Tour Of The Beast tour (see tour dates below – leg two to be announced soon) but he will be releasing two new songs that he wrote, produced, engineered, and recorded in his home studio in Ramsgate, UK.

Today, Wolf surprised fans with the early release of a harpsichord banger of a single “The Beast” and video today – listen HERE . Watch the video directed by groundbreaking queer filmmaker, artist, activist, and drag performer Joseph Wilson HERE . “The Beast,” the A-side of the two tracks, is an anthem of empowerment for the ostracized and people pushed out to the margins of life and society and features Wolf on Vocals, Harpsichord, Pianotron, Dulcitone, 5 String Viola, Upright Piano, Drum Programming, Modular Synths, Radiator + Percussion.

The B-side, “The Laughing Dove” is a hymn of solace, calling the listener to step away from the suffering of the world and nurture their own peace. It features Wolf on his self-invented Kantalyre instrument, The Pitch Pipe, Upright Piano and Vocals. The song will be released June 5, the day he kicks off his Tour Of The Beast in Washington DC. Tickets are on sale now HERE .

After the success of his ten-week tour in support of his seventh album, his first album in 13 years, Crying The Neck late last year, driving himself across the country, where he not only discovered his fanbase had been waiting all that time, but a brand new one had grown in his absence, both songs mark a new chapter in Wolf’s career and bridge between album releases. They also celebrate his return to the United States.

Crying the Neck was an end of summer folkloric odyssey set in the landscape at the end of the east of England where Wolf lives and works. The Times described the album as “..the best thing he’s done, a bracing art-pop song cycle about death and decay shot through with Wolf’s shape-changing baritone and English and Celtic folklore…” and Spin called it “A cleansing, literary, and intricate album, Crying the Neck not only feels like a rebirth for one of this century’s most unique artists, but perhaps the melancholy statement we need to meet these difficult times.”

The tour will see Wolf playing in intimate standing room only venues, solo, where an astounding collision of genres and musical storytelling features live electronics driving the rhythm alongside his multi-instrumentation, playing Appalachian mountain dulcimer, 5 string viola, piano, lyre, folk and electronic guitar and of course all just the backing to his inimitable multi-octave voice and deep narrative baritone. Much of the wardrobe he is bringing is designed and created by Wolf himself and based on the characters of his songs.

“Meeting what my audience had become in my 13 years away from the United States gave me an electric shock of inspiration,” said Wolf. “As I listened to them tell me that my music gave them a sense of being less alone in this bewildering world. So, I slowly began adding in more songs from my catalogue into to my setlist that held this message and by the end of that tour, I knew I needed to come back sooner than I had expected and what kind of energy and vision to bring with me. Over winter, I finished writing two new songs that stand alone forming the backbone of the Tour Of The Beat setlist and will serve as a bridge to the next album. I received so much love and empowerment from my 2025 North American tour that I cannot wait to return and give my all. The Tour Of The Beast is a tour for the outcast, the pariah, the one with the scarlet letter they are only just learning to wear with pride.”

Patrick Wolf has achieved massive success and critical acclaim from journalists around the world since he released his first EP at the age of 19. He’s a visionary singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose songs inhabit a world between the mythic and the deeply personal. Emerging with his debut album Lycanthropy (2003), Wolf quickly established himself as an artist of rare originality, blending folk, electronic, and classical influences into a sound entirely his own. Albums such as Wind in the Wires (2005) and The Magic Position (2007) showcased his gift for marrying emotional candor with sweeping, often orchestral arrangements. Renowned for his striking stage presence and ever-evolving aesthetic, Wolf has built a career on constant reinvention and remains one of the most distinctive voices of his generation. His most recent album, Crying The Neck, was released to much critical acclaim in June 2025. Wolf has toured with Patti Smith’s band, collaborated with Florence Welch and Marianne Faithful, among others. His rapid, stellar ascent led to a sudden retreat from the industry where a decade of personal trial ended with a renaissance and reconnection with his work and vocation, documented in an upcoming feature film biopic Wolf which will debut at Sheffield Doc Fest June 11 and slated for release at the end of this year executive produced and narrated by Tilda Swinton.

All June tour dates are listed below. The second leg of the tour will be announced soon.

Tour Of The Beast Tour:

June 5 in Washington, DC at DC9

June 7 in Raleigh, NC at The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop

June 10 in Nashville, TN at 3rd & Lindsley

June 11 in Atlanta, GA at Smith’s Olde Bar

June 13 in Miami, FL at Churchills Pub

June 18 in New Orleans, LA at Gasa Gasa

June 20 in Houston, TX at The Secret Group

June 21 in Denton, TX at Rubber Gloves

June 23 in Austin, TX at Long Center For The Performing Arts

June 26 in Tucson, AZ at Hotel Congress

June 28 in Phoenix, AZ at Valley Bar

June 30 in Los Angeles, CA at Lodge Room

Patrick Wolf: