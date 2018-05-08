Patrick to Deliver University of TN Commencement Speech

Larry Patrick, Managing Partner of Patrick Communications media brokerage firm will deliver the 2018 Commencement Speech for the College of Communications and Information at the University of Tennessee this Saturday, May 12th. Patrick Communications, a media brokerage firm, has over $8 billion in transactions involving over 550 radio and 160 television deals. Patrick also owns 22 radio stations in the Rocky Mountains.

Patrick received his M.S. in communications from UT in 1973 and went on to obtain a Ph.D. from Ohio University in 1975 and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 1979. He has held numerous leadership posts in media organizations over his career and was the Outstanding Alumnus of Tennessee, a Ward Quall Award winner from the Broadcasters Foundation of America and is a member of the University of Kentucky Hall of Fame and the Michigan Broadcasters Hall of Fame.