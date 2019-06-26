Patrick Osborn Named GM At KCSN/Los Angeles

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN/LOS ANGELES has named PATRICK OSBURN as its new GM – replacing the retired SKY DANIELS.

The station is a combined effort of CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE (CSUN) and SADDLEBACK COLLEGE (KSBR), which began simulcasting as 88.5 FM in OCTOBER 2017, linking together the LOS ANGELES COUNTY- and ORANGE COUNTY-based signals.

“PATRICK has proven to be a strategic and positive leader who has delivered strong results for 88.5 FM,” said ROBERT GUNSALUS, CSUN’s VP/University Advancement and Pres./CSUN Foundation. “Given PATRICK’s extensive media experience in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and collaborative style, he is the ideal choice to manage the station and grow services in the community, deepen student engagement and expand listenership.”

OSBURN joined the station in 2017 and had been serving as its Dir./Business Development. He has spent more than 30 years in the radio industry, with 20 years at Triple A stations.

“After years in commercial media, I am really enjoying the quality dynamic of public media, and we have an amazing core staff to continue to grow our impact,” OSBURN said. “We look forward to providing listeners, members and sponsors a truly multi-media experience.”