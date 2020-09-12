PAS Honors Don Lombardi With 2020 President’s Industry Award

Drum Workshop Inc. (DW) is proud to announce founder and president, Don Lombardi has been honored by the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) with their prestigious 2020 President’s Industry Award. The Award recognizes individuals in the Percussion Industry who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their field and exceptional support of the Society.

From humble beginnings Lombardi became a respected professional drummer and drum teacher opening a school called ‘Drum Workshop’ in Santa Monica, California in 1972. Under his guidance, Drum Workshop evolved to become one of the largest and most influential drum designers and manufacturers in the world. Lombardi’s innovative and pioneering approach to product development has led to more than thirty patents being registered in his name and has proved to be one of the key ingredients in the growth of the brand. His stewardship has seen the DW brand portfolio expand to include the revitalized Gretsch Drums, Latin Percussion and Slingerland. In 2008 Lombardi returned to his educator roots when he established the award winning Drum Channel to share his passion for drumming, further develop drum education and grow the drumming community. More recently he has been instrumental in the founding of Drum Workshop Music Foundation a new charitable organization whose goal is to provide the gift of music to underserved communities worldwide.

The PAS President’s Industry Award acknowledges Don Lombardi’s unique contribution to the world of drums, his outstanding achievements as a music educator plus his fifty years of innovation and commitment to the improvement of drums, pedals and hardware.

Speaking about the award Lombardi said: “I’m honored to be presented with an award from the Percussive Arts Society. Though manufacturing and education may seem like two different endeavors, like PAS I’ve always had a passion for education, and in coming up with inventions my goal has always been to improve the quality of a drummer’s life by designing products that make it easier to play, while also providing new tools to create with.”

Commenting on the award, Juels Thomas, Education and Events Manager for Drum Workshop and PAS Board Director, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled for Don to receive this much-deserved recognition. Of course everyone at DW knows how important and influential Don is as a pioneer for drumming and education. It’s wonderful to see the whole community also celebrate him for all of his accomplishments so far.”

To find out more please go to http://www.dwdrums.com/. Drum Channel, the premier source of drum education on the internet, boasts content from the top names in drumming. To find out more please go to https://drumchannel.com/