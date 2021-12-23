Party Favor Teams with Lo-Fi Beatcraft Artist MASN for Melancholic Track “Anxious”

Over the last few months, electronic music producer Party Favor (Dylan Ragland) has been entertaining listeners with new music built around themes of mental health and personal awareness with songs like “Whenever You’re Around,” “Losing My Mind” featuring Elohim and “Save Me.” Today, December 3, Party Favor teams with MASN, a burgeoning artist known for his dreamy melting pot of lo-fi beatcraft, indie experimentation, hip-hop fluidity, and lush pop for his latest single “Anxious.”

With lyrics written by MASN and a gentle production from Party Favor, the song takes a tender approach asking the listener to focus, reset and not take the blame for life’s stresses. “Reset, fuck stress, I’m breaking up with anxious // It’s not me, it’s just you, how else can I say this,” sings MASN in the song’s chorus.