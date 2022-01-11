Party Favor & MASN Release New Music Video for their Song “Anxious”

For his latest music video for “Anxious” out today (December 14), electronic music producer Party Favor heads to the Imperial Sand Dunes in Glamis, California for a dunebuggy ride with his collaborator MASN. Take a laid-back cruise with Party Favor and MASN among the golden sands of the Southern California desertscape through the lens of director and visual effects artist Corey Milne.

Over the last few months, Party Favor (Dylan Ragland) has been entertaining listeners with new music built around themes of mental health and personal awareness with songs like “Whenever You’re Around,” “Losing My Mind” featuring Elohim and “Save Me.” With lyrics written by MASN–a burgeoning artist known for his dreamy melting pot of lo-fi beatcraft, indie experimentation, hip-hop fluidity, and lush pop–and a gentle production from Party Favor, “Anxious” takes a tender approach asking the listener to focus, reset and not take the blame for life’s stresses. “Reset, fuck stress, I’m breaking up with anxious // It’s not me, it’s just you, how else can I say this,” sings MASN in the song’s chorus. The calming desert setting making an ideal visual for the song.

View Party Favor & MASN’s “Anxious” video here: https://youtu.be/7IqVg6VdvcA

Listen to “Anxious” feat. MASN here: https://partyfavor.ffm.to/anxious