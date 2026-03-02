Parker McCollum shares track “Big Ole Fancy House”

This post was originally published on this site.

Parker McCollum is finally sharing the fan-favorite track “Big Ole Fancy House,” co-written by McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey,

McCollum has included the song in his set for years, though he hadn’t recorded it until now. He shared: “Y’all been asking for this one for a while so I’m glad it’s finally getting to you. Took a couple of times of cutting it before it felt good enough to release, and I think I got it the way it should be heard. Appreciate all the love everyone has shown this song. Means a lot.”

“Big Ole Fancy House” is the first of four new tracks that will be included on the expanded version of Parker’s self-titled fifth album that came out in June.

Stream “Big Ole Fancy House” – HERE.

PARKER MCCOLLUM The Deluxe Edition is set to arrive March 20; preorder: HERE.

Editorial credit: Geoffrey Clowes / Shutterstock.com