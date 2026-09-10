Parker McCollum drops duet version of “Killin’ Me,” featuring Lee Ann Womack

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Parker McCollum released an official studio duet version of his current hit single, “Killin’ Me,” featuring country music veteran Lee Ann Womack. The track transitions the song from a solo track into a collaborative performance between the two Texas natives, with the release following their highly publicized live performance of the song at the 61st Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The newly recorded track is the opening number on McCollum’s self-titled fifth studio album, which recently won Album of the Year at the ACM Awards. Originally tracked with Womack and her daughter Aubrie Sellers providing background vocals, the song was later sent to country radio, where it became a mainstay on major stations and a permanent fixture in McCollum’s touring setlists. Following the positive reception of their live awards show pairing, the artists returned to the studio to formally cut the full duet version.

The partnership represents a deeply connected family collaboration behind the scenes. The parent album was co-produced by Frank Liddell, who is Womack’s husband, alongside lead engineer Eric Masse. Additionally, Sellers sings background vocals on tour with McCollum, while Womack’s youngest daughter, Anna Lise, served as an assistant engineer during the New York City studio sessions for the record. McCollum expressed profound gratitude for the veteran singer’s involvement, praising her legacy and impact on his career. The singer praised the family dynamic surrounding the project, noting that sharing the studio space and the stage with Womack and her family was a career highlight.

Reflecting on the joint effort, McCollum shared his admiration on social media: “She’s literally country music royalty y’all… this is a huge deal. Couldn’t be more grateful to have Lee Ann Womack on this song with me.” The song was co-written by McCollum alongside veteran songwriters Monty Criswell and Randy Rogers.

The track is now available across all streaming channels worldwide – HERE.