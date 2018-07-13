Parker Bossley Debuts Surreal Music Video “Chemicals”

Travel with Parker Bossley on a four-minute kaleidoscope trip in his imaginative debut music video, “Chemicals.” Maddening and playful, the video is a brief look into the abstract youth’s transformative internal landscapes. “Chemicals” is Bossley’s first release as a solo artist. The indie-pop single is currently available for streaming on digital music platforms and a music video for the song can be found on his YouTube channel.

Parker Bossley enters a prismatic realm in a room of open doors, offering a glimpse of familiar yet dreamlike scenes glossed with Lewis Carroll-like sentiment. The journey into each wonderland begins with whimsical intention, but quickly develops an unnerving edge. “‘Chemicals’ is me writing about my relationships with drugs and love,” says Bossley. “The hook was spawned in my head on the third day of a festival when the drugs just literally didn’t work anymore.” The video was directed by Joseph Wallace, a BAFTA Cymru nominated animation director. Filmed at Hangar Puppet Animation Studio in Bristol, UK, “Chemicals” is a nod to the highs and lows, and the unsettling yet comforting undulate feelings of an evening where drugs fuel the sunset into a sunrise. The song was co-written with Jacob Summers (Avid Dancer) and was both produced and mixed by Grammy award-winning record producer Ben H. Allen (Animal Collective, Walk the Moon, Neon Indian).

At age fifteen, Bossley signed his first record deal and dropped out of school to begin touring North America. He went on to become a bass guitar session player, splitting his time between Los Angeles and Vancouver. Before going solo, Bossley was a member of Hot Hot Heat, Gay Nineties and Mounties. He currently co-fronts a band called Fur Trade alongside Steve Bays. As a songwriter, Bossley penned a song on the latest Fitz and the Tantrums album and has written with blues-rock band No Sinner and DJ Sleepy Tom.

“Chemicals” is available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide. Watch the music video on YouTube. Stay updated with Parker Bossley’s musical endeavors at ParkerBossley.com.