Paris WYA Returns With “Hate You More,” A High-Energy Anti-Valentine’s Anthem Off Upcoming EP MANNEQUIN

Globally inspired pop artist Paris WYA kicks off 2026 with “Hate You More,” a sharp, anti-Valentine’s Day breakup anthem produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Morgan Taylor Reid (Backstreet Boys, Jesse McCartney). The track is the third single from her upcoming EP MANNEQUIN and captures the raw, complicated space between heartbreak and healing. “Hate You More” is out now on digital streaming platforms worldwide, and the accompanying official music video is out now via Paris WYA’s YouTube channel.

“Hate You More” is a snappy, infectious pop track that blends soft guitar strings with synth notes, pushing full throttle in the midst of a severe breakup. Basking in quintessential 2000s nostalgia, Paris WYA glides through memory after memory, reminiscing about a year after an abrupt and immature conclusion to a cutting connection. Instead of slamming doors, she finds herself crying on the bathroom floor and reliving the rupture. Her ex-partner’s audacity is evident in her refrain as she recounts seeing a manchild at a bar or recalls how hot-headed they were. Then, the single perfectly catapults with its central hook, “Wish I could hate you more,” with Paris WYA willing herself to handle the breakup with less maturity than she would like to. In brief moments, she wishes she could rage away her frustrations the way her childish partner does, but it still burdens her mind. The anti-romantic track underwent several stages of development. Initially, it began as a melancholic ballad. Then, the team iterated and tweaked the song, eventually shifting toward a vibrant, dynamic pop sound that made it a hard-hitting, mess-welcoming single. “Despite the title, it’s ironically still a love song,” Paris WYA says. “The full line that includes the title is actually ‘wish I could hate you more.’ A lot of us think that when we love hard and get hurt, the only way to move on is through hating the other person. But a big part of growing up for me was realizing that we don’t have to hate the people who hurt us. We can still hold space and be grateful for everything they taught us. That stage of grief, somewhere between anger and acceptance, is kind of the cool part. That’s where this song lives.” To accompany the single, Paris WYA has released a narrative-driven music video shot entirely in Shanghai. Drawing on her background in ballet, jazz, and hip-hop dance, Paris delivers a performance that cements her place as a multidimensional artist. Co-written by Paris WYA, Reid, Zac Poor, and Ameerah Astrid Roelants, the track brims with subtle confidence, reflecting the transition period between hating someone and slowly letting them fade into the background.

Raised across Asia, Europe, and the United States, Paris WYA is a fearless, cosmopolitan pop artist whose music blends impassioned lyricism with a globally inspired perspective. Born in Shanghai and now based in the US, she has been immersed in music since childhood, learning to play the guitar, piano, and drums while developing her vocal abilities and performance skills. A student at Cornell, Paris WYA has already released two EPs, UNTANGLED (2024) and GLITCH (2025), that showcased her range from edgy, digital-first pop to synth-driven high-fidelity productions like “AI Boyfriend.” With MANNEQUIN, she turns toward a more stripped-down, ethereal energy, navigating heartbreak, insecurity, grief, and clarity through songwriting that balances vulnerability with striking imagery. The EP’s early singles have already earned praise from outlets like EARMILK, The Honey Pop, Live Nation’s Ones To Watch, and glamglare. Beyond music, Paris WYA collaborates with the fashion duo Domen & Van de Velde to refine her visual aesthetic, defining her place as a multimedia artist poised for international recognition.

“Hate You More” unfolds like a montage of moments, each snapping the final ties of a relationship that ended long ago. Stream “Hate You More” on all digital music platforms now, and watch the official music video on YouTube. For updates, follow Paris WYA on Instagram and TikTok @Paris.WYA and visit ParisWhereYouAt.com.