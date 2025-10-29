Paris WYA Releases “Only Time Will Tell,” Lead Single From Upcoming EP MANNEQUIN

International pop artist Paris WYA unveils “Only Time Will Tell,” the lead single from her forthcoming EP MANNEQUIN. Produced by GRAMMY-recognized Adrian Cota (Cody Simpson, Juanes, Fuerza Regida), the track blends wistful ’80s synth-pop textures with Paris WYA’s emotionally charged lyricism, capturing the quiet weight of love lost and the lingering “what ifs” that remain. Accompanying the single is a striking music video created in collaboration with high-fashion duo Domen & Van De Velde, pairing the track’s impassioned core with bold, urbane visuals. “Only Time Will Tell” is out now on digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Written and recorded in just two hours after Paris WYA and Adrian Cota were inspired by a stem that immediately sparked creative energy, the song reflects on the possibility of rekindling a love that may have long since faded. Anchored in her own heartbreak, Paris WYA delivers melancholic lines like, “Was it all a masterplan to even out the score / Just for you to walk away and leave me wanting more,” before twisting toward a softer, hopeful chorus: “But baby you know only time and only time will tell / Change my mind.” The refrain echoes throughout the track, embodying both longing and possibility. “It’s about when you’ve grown, they’ve grown, and you’re both different people now, but a part of you still wonders if there’s a future version of you two that works,” Paris WYA shares. “It’s not bitter. It’s not even hopeful in a loud way. It’s just that quiet kind of love that sits in the background of your life, waiting to see if it ever makes its way back.”

Paris WYA describes MANNEQUIN as her most authentic work to date. “I’ve spent so long making music that didn’t fully represent me. It’s such an incredible and grounding feeling to finally share something I love and that stays true to myself. This EP is my baby. It’s vulnerable, emotional, messy, and I couldn’t be more proud.” She continues, “I never understood why so many artists spoke of heartbreak, losing themselves, and insecurity as if it were their superpower… until I experienced it myself and turned it into fuel. This EP came from grief, healing, and clarity. It showed me that pain, when processed through art, can be transformative.”

Raised across Asia, Europe, and the United States, Paris WYA is a fearless, cosmopolitan pop artist whose music blends impassioned lyricism with a globally inspired perspective. Born in Shanghai and now based in the US, she has been immersed in music since childhood, learning guitar, piano, and drums while developing her vocal ability and performance skills. A student at Cornell, Paris WYA has already released two EPs—UNTANGLED (2024) and GLITCH (2025)—that showcased her range from edgy, digital-first pop to synth-driven high-fidelity productions like “AI Boyfriend.” With MANNEQUIN, she turns toward a more stripped-down, ethereal energy, navigating heartbreak, insecurity, grief, and clarity through songwriting that balances vulnerability with striking imagery. Beyond music, Paris WYA collaborates with fashion duo Domen & Van De Velde to hone her visual aesthetic and brings a background in ballet, jazz, and hip-hop dance to her performances, cementing her place as a multidimensional artist poised for international recognition.

With a vision that marries sound, style, and story, Paris WYA is stepping into a bold new chapter as both an artist and creator, amplified by her striking visual collaboration with Domen & Van De Velde on the “Only Time Will Tell” music video. “Only Time Will Tell” is out now on all streaming platforms. For updates, live dates, and more, follow Paris WYA on Instagram @Paris.WYA and visit ParisWhereYouAt.com.