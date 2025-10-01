Papikaiser Drops Feel Good Reggaeton Track, “PaL ParY”, to Close Out Summer

Capping off an exciting Summer in New York City, local Latin phenom, Papikaiser, is releasing his latest Reggaeton song, “PaL ParY”. The track marks another collaboration with multi-platinum producer, SPKilla, adding to a string of hits between the two talented New Yorkers.

“I made this song to bring that raw, feel-good energy back to the party scene,” adds Papikaiser. “No stress, just rhythm, heat, and vibes. Reggaeton is in my blood, and this one’s for everyone who lives for the night. Esto es pa’ las baby’s, los real ones, y to’ el corillo que nunca deja caer la fiesta.”

Originally from Puerto Rico, Papikaiser moved to the US when he was a child and he’s been hard at work building his fanbase and catalog ever since. Connecting with some of the top producers in the business and performing regularly in and around NYC have raised the young artist’s profile with fans and industry pros alike. Add in the fact that he’s also a model with a high energy live performance, it’s no mystery why he’s garnered such a dedicated following.

Papikaiser will be performing at the New York State Fair on August 30 and plans to announce more tour dates and new music in the coming months.