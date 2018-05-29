Pandora Debuts Premium Family Plan

Part Of The New Plan

PANDORA has launched a Premium Family Plan that provides ad-free, on-demand music for up to six people under one billing account for just $14.99 a month. Concurrently, PANDORA is launching the “Our Soundtrack” feature – an auto-generated personalized shared playlist, updated weekly, for each Premium Family Plan.

The benefits of the PANDORA Premium Family Plan:

• All of the benefits of PANDORA PREMIUM (no ads, search/play any song or album, create playlists on your own or powered by PANDORA, offline listening, unlimited skips/replays, higher quality audio) for up to six people.

• One low price with one easy bill to the master account.

• Each listener in the plan will have their own PANDORA Premium account, with the ability to listen simultaneously.

• New and existing PANDORA listeners can join the plan– existing listener behavior and all collected music (stations, playlists, etc.) will be automatically transferred over to the new plan.

• “Our Soundtrack”– a personalized group playlist that automatically combines the listening habits of all accounts on the Family Plan, and generates a weekly soundtrack reflecting the songs that everyone can agree on based on their commonalities among their musical tastes– the perfect solution to a family listening experience because it has something everyone can enjoy together (e.g. in the car, making dinner, vacations).

