Pandemic Prompts Artist Jack Eppington To Issue Re-make Of Introspective Song

Like many people who used the enforced quiet time of a pandemic to re-make themselves, singer and songwriter Jack Eppington used the time to re-make one of his songs. He is now releasing the result: “Chrysalis Time,” a quirky, psychedelic, indie-rock song about personal renewal that he wrote in 2016. The track itself is new, and Eppington thinks it is an improvement over the original production. He calls it “a weird song for weird times.”

Eppington says making connections with his audiences is what he is all about. But many clubs that feature live music shuttered under the economic impact of COVID-19 and only now are beginning to re-open.

“This is an unusual song that deals lyrically with personal introspection, and coming to terms with one’s issues,” Eppington said. “I noticed that this song goes over particularly well when I perform it live, so I hope people will enjoy this new recording.”

Jack Eppington wrote both the song’s music and words, and recorded and produced the track in his home studio in Manchester, NH. August 13 is the official release date.



For more information, see jackeppington.com

Single release August 13, 2020: “Chrysalis Time”

Artist: Jack Eppington

Label: Epmusic Recordings

Genres: Indie-Rock, Indie-Folk, Psychedelic, Singer-Songwriter