Pam Linton Delivers Songs of the Carter Family on New Folk Records

SONGS OF THE CARTER FAMILY is a rootsy, intimate new offering from Pam Linton, a true troubadour of the road for decades, based largely in the uppper Midwest.

Recorded in North Carolina, Pam is joined by some of acoustic music’s finest, including Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Jeremy Stephens and David Johnson. This is an inspired collection from the heart. The album is set for 1/17/25 on New Folk Records.

Pam is an eloquent music historian, and her treatment of songs that have been prfoundly influential on bluegrass, country, Southern Gospel, pop and rock music. The Carter Family recorded between 1927 and 1956 and their music was additionally influentail on the folk music revival of the 1960s in the United States. Thnis is music with a lasting legacy.

Pam Linton is part of the great tradition of troubadours, marking miles on the road, making fans one fair, festival or venue at a time; always dedicated to the art of the music. Pam has a heart for the great traditions of Americana music, and a voice to tell the stories with sincerity. Pam’s expressive vocals tug at the emotions. She is a stylist and interpreter. Her delivery is always genuine and heartfelt, touching deeply at the feelings woven into the lyrics.

“Conveying the story, emotion and theme of the song is so important to me,” Pam says. “That’s what makes a musical performance memorable.”

Songs of the Carter Family (New Folk Records) features Pam’s unique and respectful treatment of identifiable melodies and relatable lyrics. These are songs that transcend generations. Pam has a deep respect for the members of the Carter family as musicians, innovators, stylists and trend setters of their day.

“I’m a music purist. I have a deep appreciation for music roots in every genre,” Pam says. “We are all inventors, but the true inventor is the one who blazes the trail. A.P. Carter truly had a passion for music. It is what fueled him. He was an adept listener and the creative energy of A.P., Sara and Maybelle forged the cornerstone for what we call Country Music today.”

Growing up in St. Stephen, Minnesota, Pam began singing and playing guitar with her younger sister in her youth. The girls were mentored by their piano playing Aunt Betty Jeanne who taught them the great Pop and Country standards from the 1940’s and 1950’s. Theirs was a family that appreciated Country Music of the 1950’s through the 1980’s, giving Pam a deep appreciation for the Country Music traditionalists both from the Nashville scene and the west coast music scene. Those classic songs provided fertile ground for the close, familial harmonies of the sisters, who were soon in demand for personal appearances throughout central Minnesota.

The family attended a concert by popular entertainer Sherwin Linton, and nearly a decade later, the legendary performer was again in the area, but this time, he’d heard of the singing sisters and invited Patti and Pam to perform with him. Still in high school, the girls began to travel with their parents throughout the upper Midwest to appear as part of Sherwin’s shows. “Patti and Pam” became full time members of the Sherwin Linton Show in the early 80’s and gained recognition from Nashville to Las Vegas and throughout the states.

Eventually, Sherwin and Pam found more than music in common and were married. Pam has been a devoted partner to Sherwin in life and music, maintaining his show and business activities, while also continuing to develop her own career and style.

In 1994 Sherwin and Pam recorded a duet album of classic Western songs and Linton originals, entitled In A Nineteenth Century Lifetime. The couple’s voices blended with splendor on their duets. Pam also appeared on Western Music charts worldwide with her recording of “Somewhere Between Deadwood & Laredo,” a song Sherwin penned specifically for his wife. Pam’s exceptionally soulful vocals are evident on the 1996 CD Driftwood On The River which Sherwin produced in tribute to folk singer Jimmy Driftwood. The selections “Silver & Gold”, and the Marilyn Monroe movie theme “River Of No Return” earned Pam independent chart placement in Australia, The Netherlands, Slovenia, and The United States.

Pam contributed several Folk and Gospel selections to the 2002 CD The Last American Frontier Centennial. Included is what is arguably the only recorded version of “Wildwood Flower” using original lyrics written in 1860.

Pam’s talents are many and extend beyond her passion for singing and performing. She is a master at set production and photography and has crafted many projects released on the Linton’s “Black Gold” label. Her creative side has been seen in beautiful Native American influenced wearable art jewelry using glass beads, tanned hides, feathers, quills, and semi-precious stones. She loves costume design, sewing, cooking and gardening. As Sherwin says, “She’s always making things!”

Pam herself has very eclectic musical taste. She has been influenced by Rose Maddox and The Maddox Brothers, Wanda Jackson, (who started her career in Country Music under the guides of Hank Thompson), and Tammy Wynette. She loves everything from the vocals of her favorite male artist, Earl Thomas Conley, to the sounds of Flaco Jimenez and Tex-Mex music. Audiences are amazed by the big voice from this petite lady. Pam’s repertoire includes traditional country, folk, Gospel, pop and rock standards, and she can stop the show with her tribute to Wynette.

In 2004 Pam released her first solo CD, Looking Back, a collection of both classic and original material.

To mark her 40 years as a part of Sherwin Linton’s show, the couple released a 20-song collection, Pam Linton – 40 – Loves Ring Of Fire. The package was released the Linton’s own Black Gold Records label.

Pam is a member of the National Traditional Country Music Hall of Fame. Her induction honors her dedication of three decades to the preservation of “Music Americana.”

Songs of the Carter Family (1.17.25 New Folk Records) is brimming with the emotion, the simplicity, the stories, the humor, and the melodies of the Carter Family’s music. “There is so much that moves me about this music,” Pam says. “It was ground-breaking; from love songs to songs of jilted love, songs of cautious warning and deep faith, the earthy realism that comes through in the songs is unmatched.”