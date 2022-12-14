Painted Girl Records Set to Release New Remix by Macstatic of Mary Lemanski’s “Man of My Dream”

Indie label, Painted Girl Records has announced the upcoming release of a new remix by Macstatic of Mary Lemanski’s 2010 song, “Man of My Dreams,” scheduled to be available on all major streaming services on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The original song is a mix of pop, dance, and new wave. The remix modernizes the beat of the old song while simultaneously pushing the sonic and rhythmic boundaries of mainstream dance music.

You can listen to the track and find links where it will be available on December 15th at https://marylemanski.hearnow.com/man-of-my-dreams-macstatic-remix

About Macstatic

macstatic is the experimental electronica persona of composer, audio engineer, musician, and sonic artist Mac Murphy. Much of his work explores the relationships between music and noise, improvisation and order, the organic and the technological while creating a narrative soundscape that falls somewhere between minimalism and science fiction.

macstatic is thrilled to join forces with Mary Lemanski to remix, restructure, and reinterpret her “Man Of My Dreams.”

About Mary Lemanski

Vocalist/songwriter-composer/multi-instrumentalist Mary Lemanski’s first gig came at age 11 when she filled in for the organist at her Catholic school’s church for a funeral. She was pulled out of class, aced the service, got paid $40, and was set on the path to becoming the musician she is today. These days, Mary is a fully-developed Pop/Rock/Alternative artist in her own right, excels at keyboards, vocals, drum programming, guitar, and bass, and writes songs that have been compared to Blondie, Tori Amos, and Carly Simon. She’s been releasing original music online since 1999. Her unique style blends Pop with Alternative, Rock, Hip-Hop, EDM, Jazz, Blues, Funk, R&B, Classical, and Punk. Mary Lemanski is one of the most compelling emerging musicians in the ever-competitive Chicago music scene.

marylemanski.com

About Painted Girl Records

Painted Girl Records is an independent record label founded in 1999 by songwriter/vocalist/musician, Mary Lemanski, as a means to promote and distribute her music and other projects. Find out more at paintedgirl.com.