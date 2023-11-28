Paige King Johnson’s New Single “I Thank God” Premiered By Whiskey Riff Available Now

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Paige King Johnson released her latest single, “I Thank God,” in honor of Thanksgiving. Johnson, who is never shy about her commitment to her family and faith, has used her talented vocals to paint a portrait that details everything she is thankful to God for in her life. Written by Paige King Johnson and Mike Astrachan, “I Thank God” is the perfect anthem for this holiday season. In conjunction with the single release, Johnson also created a special montage video highlighting her exciting year with personal videos of her shows, family events, concerts, video shoots, television appearances, and more! “I Thank God” was premiered by Whiskey Riff and the special montage video was premiered by RFD-TV.

“The legs this song stands on are the beautiful lyrics that are raw and truly just a humble prayer. I find myself running through many of these lines in my mind on the easy and hard days, and I hope they’re lyrics that listeners can do the same with.”

Paige King Johnson was recently featured in Cowgirl Magazine as part of a special behind-the-scenes video with Grand Ole Opry member Pam Tillis, who has directed three music videos for Paige. Highlighting their relationship and showcasing Pam’s nurturing encouragement as a mentor, every viewer has a backstage view of their creative process.

Paige King Johnson is now the host of her own segment on NBC’s WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina called “Minutes of Music.” Johnson sits down with artists coming to the region for live concerts and local entertainment. “Minutes of Music” has recently featured interviews with Shakti, Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie, Dean Sams of Lonestar, and Grand Ole Opry member Martina McBride. For more information, visit PaigeKingJohnson.com and WRAL.com.

Paige King Johnson On Tour:

DEC 15 – Jones County Heritage Festival / Trenton, N.C. (John Norris)

DEC 21 – Paige King Johnson & Friends / Angier, N.C.

DEC 30 – Old Barn Winery and Vineyards / West Jefferson, N.C.

FEB 10 – The Evening Muse / Charlotte, N.C. (w/ Belles)

About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, and James Otto. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting. The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A four-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, Single of the Year, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard. For more information, visit paigekingjohnson.com.