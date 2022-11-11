Paige King Johnson’s Christmas Single “Santa Train” Is Available Now

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is proud to announce the release of her new Christmas single “Santa Train,” just in time for the holidays! Johnson’s roaring version of this bluegrass classic paints a portrait of small-town America during the Christmas season that brings excitement to the festivities during this special time of year. “Santa Train” was premiered by RFD-TV and is available on all digital platforms now!

“Patty Loveless’ voice has always been a favorite of mine & “Santa Train” has always been at the top of my Christmas playlist,” shares Johnson. “I’m so glad to be releasing my own rendition. This version of the great bluegrass “Santa Train” has all the energy & joy that Christmas brings for me, and I hope it brings that to everyone who listens!”

Paige King Johnson’s Famous Enough was recently named the #1 Independent Female Record and #5 Independent Record on Music Row Radio Charts. Famous Enough was the first single from her long-anticipated album, Honky Tonk Heart, which is available now from PCG Records/BFD/Audium Nashville. The music video was directed by Grand Ole Opry member and country music legend, Pam Tillis, which showcases her God-given vocals with every note, painting a portrait of contentment that most of us strive for and never achieve. “Famous Enough” was premiered by CMT.com and Heartland TV and is the top 5 streamed song on Play MPE this week.

Johnson has also partnered with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture as their Musical Ambassador for the Got to Be NC campaign. She recently performed at 2022 Got To Be NC Festival, playing her popular songs and crowd favorites including “Homes in The Hometowns,” a recent single serving as the anthem for Got to Be NC campaign. Paige is also in the midst of carrying out the first-ever NC Ag Star Talent Competition in connection with Got to Be NC. The North Carolina Ag Star Homegrown Voice Talent Search semi-final auditions will take place this weekend in North Carolina, and everyone between the ages of 13-22 years is encouraged to register by visiting NCAgStar.com.

Semi-final audition dates & locations are as follows:

Friday, November 4 – Martin Community College (Williamston, NC)

Sunday, November 6 – University of Mount Olive (Mount Olive, NC)

Paige King Johnson On Tour:

NOV 11 Kicking Camel Grill / Coats, N.C.

NOV 12 And The Beat Goes On / Sparta, N.C.

NOV 17 Harnett County Farm City Week Banquet / Coats, N.C.

NOV 18 Trali Irish Pub & Restaurant / Raleigh, N.C.

DEC 02 Country Christmas Yard Party / Angier, N.C.

DEC 09 Wine Therapy / North Myrtle Beach, N.C.

DEC 10 Abbey Road Tavern & Grill / Fuquay – varina, N.C.

DEC 11 Crossroads Bar & Grill / Seven Springs, N.C.

DEC 18 – QDR Acoustic Christmas for the Kids of UNC Children’s / Raleigh, N.C. (w/ Scotty McCreery, Kylie Morgan, Cooper Greer, Jason Adamo, and George Birge)

About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, and James Otto. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting. The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard. For more information, visit paigekingjohnson.com.

