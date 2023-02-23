Paige King Johnson Wins Single Of The Year for “Baby Don’t” At The Carolina Country Music Awards

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Paige King Johnson’s popular single “Baby Don’t” was awarded Single of the Year at the Carolina Country Music Awards over the weekend at The House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With a total of three nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Single of the Year, Johnson also performed her current single, “Famous Enough” live at the show.

The first single from her long-anticipated album, Honky Tonk Heart, “Famous Enough” was recently the #1 Independent Female Record and #5 Independent Record on Music Row Radio Charts, which is available now from PCG Records/BFD/Audium Nashville. The music video was directed by Grand Ole Opry member and country music legend, Pam Tillis, which showcases Johnson’s unique ability to engage with everyone, one note at a time. “Famous Enough” was premiered by CMT.com and Heartland TV. The Carolina Country Music Awards is an annual event open to performers who grew up in or now reside in North Carolina or South Carolina.

“I’m so grateful to be part of such an amazing group of talented singers and songwriters from the Carolinas and even more grateful to have been awarded the Single of the Year award for “Baby Don’t”! I couldn’t have done it without the support from my family and friends, my hardworking team in Nashville, the listeners, and country radio. God bless country music!”

Johnson has also partnered with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture as their Musical Ambassador for the Got to Be NC campaign. Johnson recently performed at the 2022 Got To Be NC Festival, playing her popular songs and crowd favorites including “Homes in The Hometowns,” a recent single serving as the anthem for Got to Be NC campaign. Paige is also in the midst of carrying out the first-ever NC Ag Star Talent Competition in connection with Got to Be NC. The NC Ag Star Finale will be held at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in the Gov. Kerr Scott Building on March 4 at 6 PM.

Paige King Johnson On Tour:

FEB 23 – Gaston Brewing Company / Fayetteville, N.C.

FEB 25 – Kicking Camel Grill / Coats, N.C. (with Justin West Band)

MAR 04 – NC Ag Star Homegrown Voice Talent Search Finale / Raleigh, N.C.

MAR 10 – Smoke and Barrel / Sanford, N.C.

MAR 11 – Buggs Island Brewing Company / Clarksville, Va.

MAR 19 – Whiskey Rose Raleigh / Raleigh, N.C.

MAR 23 – Headquarters Bar and Beer House / Angier, N.C.

MAR 25 – Wine Therapy / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MAR 27 – Local on the Water / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

APR 07 – Kicking Camel Grill / Coats, N.C.

APR 08 – ZincHouse Winery & Brewery / Durham, N.C.

APR 14 – Buggs Island Brewing Company / Clarksville, Va.

APR 16 – Crossroads Bar & Grill / Seven Springs, N.C.

APR 28 – Wine Therapy / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

APR 29 – unWINEd Wine Bar and Beer / Surf City, N.C.

About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, and James Otto. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting. The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A four-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, Single of the Year, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard. For more information, visit paigekingjohnson.com.

About PCG Records:

PCG Records is an independent record label in partnership with the Artist. PCG records will be distributed by Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) and Sony Orchard (The Orchard). The Orchard is the top music distribution company in the industry which reaches digital and physical retailers worldwide. PCG Records offers label services including digital experts who specialize in best practices for social media marketing, advertising, sync license, video monetization, music streaming, performance rights, and much, much more. Collectively, PCG Records and the Orchard industry pros, empower artists to connect with fans across the globe.

About Bob Frank Distribution (BFD):

Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) was formed in 2013 as a boutique independent music distributor with a global sub-distribution arrangement with The Orchard. BFD currently represents over 50 companies and artists with thousands of masters including Righteous Babe, Blue Hat, DPTV, Astor Place Recordings, Big Deal Records, Once Upon A Time, Node Music, Silva Screen, Woodward Avenue Records, The Atlantic Screen Group (Filmtrax), REMT, Pra/Bad Dog, UFO, as well as artist-owned labels and catalogs including Crystal Gayle, Dale Watson, Dave Davies, Mark Collie, Darryl Worley, Lee Roy Parnell, Trini Lopez, and Charlie Daniels.

About the Got to be NC Agriculture Program:

Got to Be NC is an initiative on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services to promote North Carolina agricultural products and goods. From its beginning in 1985, the brand has always supported North Carolina’s diverse agriculture economy through education, engagement, and promotions. Our initiatives are designed to increase consumer awareness of local products, leading to increased sales and continued growth for North Carolina’s food, fiber, and forestry industries. The program has adapted and evolved along with the global agriculture market and provides support to an industry that serves the world and touches all lives. For more information, visit gottobenc.com.