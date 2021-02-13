Paige King Johnson Wins In Three Categories At The Carolina Country Music Awards

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Paige King Johnson wins big at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Awards, being named Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, and Country Tour of the Year with Faith Bardill. Clearly a force to be reckoned with, Johnson continues to deliver music to fans worthy of praises. Continuing the success of her current single “Just Like You,” with accompanying music video, co-directed by Pam Tillis and producer Josh Sikkema and debuted on CMT, Johnson has been climbing the Music Row chart and added to country radio across the United States. “Just Like You” was Johnson’s first release with the distinguished PCG Artist Development Records based out of Nashville, Tennessee, and is available to download or stream on all digital platforms.

Watch the music video on YouTube.

“I’ve been part of the Carolina Country Music Association for 3 years, and to be able to say that I am now among all the other insanely talented musicians who have received a Carolina Country Music Award is so special,” says Johnson. “I didn’t start playing music to get awards like these, but it’s always such an honor. I write and play music every day hoping that it can mean something to just one person & these awards are just sweet reminders that what I’m doing is making a difference.”

Aside from working hard to deliver the “Just Like You” music video to fans, Johnson released a Christmas cover of “Santa Train”, which was premiered acoustically by Country Rebel. With a rare work ethic and a humble heart, there is no project too big for Johnson to tackle! Stream the “Just Like You” music video on YouTube and follow Johnson on her social channels linked below to keep up with future projects and exciting announcements.

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. After her grandpa passed, the bright-eyed dreamer carried on his memory by taking her newfound discovery to local fairs, festivals, and any other stage she was allowed to stand on. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, Luke Pell, and James Otto. And with high school graduation came the realization that this was more than a hobby. The Angier native traded in horse pastures and back roads for the bright lights of Music City in 2015. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting.

The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers, try out new tunes, and get feedback. In return, Johnson began captivating audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut straight to the bone stories and raw country voice, reminiscent of the classic country era. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A three-time Carolina Music Awards Nominee for Best Country Female Artist, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard.