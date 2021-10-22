Paige King Johnson Releases New Single “Baby Don’t” Available Now

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson exudes confidence with the release of her latest single, “Baby Don’t,” distributed by BFD/The Orchard – a subsidiary of Sony Music – which specializes in media distribution, marketing, and sales. Johnson’s strong vocals soar on this lively tune, as the lyrics are both charming and assertive. She sings of a feeling some of us are all too familiar with, knowing we are on the brink of falling in love quickly with every little thing they do drawing us closer. Johnson brings the energy and attitude to the release of this relatable song that will have listeners singing along to every word. “Baby Don’t” is now included in TIDAL’s Rising: Country playlist and was premiered by Wide Open Country and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

To view Paige King Johnson’s premiere with Wide Open Country, visit HERE.

“‘Baby Don’t’ has opened up a new side of me as an artist, and I love it! To me, this song is the perfect mix of fun, flirty, dance-y & country (most important of all!),” shares Johnson. “I had so much fun in the studio with this one, and I hope everyone enjoys listening to it! I’m also super grateful to Wide Open Country for premiering the lyric video for ‘Baby Don’t’ for everyone to be able to sing along with me.”

Paige King Johnson was recently the first artist signed to PCG Records, after having been in progress with PCG Artist Development’s Emerging Artist program for two years. Currently being promoted nationwide, “Baby Don’t” is Johnson’s first single with PCG Records and is already receiving positive responses among PlayMPE’s TOP 5 downloaded and streamed songs.

Johnson continues to prove why fans can’t get enough of her music and fun-loving personality with the release of “Baby Don’t”!

Listen/Stream/Buy “Baby Don’t” HERE.

To keep up with everything Paige King Johnson, visit HERE and follow the socials linked below.

About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. After her grandpa passed, the bright-eyed dreamer carried on his memory by taking her newfound discovery to local fairs, festivals, and any other stage she was allowed to stand on. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, Luke Pell, and James Otto. And with high school graduation came the realization that this was more than a hobby. The Angier native traded in horse pastures and back roads for the bright lights of Music City in 2015. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting.

The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers, try out new tunes, and get feedback. In return, Johnson began captivating audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut straight to the bone stories and raw country voice, reminiscent of the classic country era. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard.

About PCG Records:

PCG Records is an independent record label in partnership with the Artist. PCG records will be distributed by Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) and Sony Orchard (The Orchard). The Orchard is the top music distribution company in the industry which reaches digital and physical retailers worldwide. PCG Records offers label services including digital experts who specialize in best practices for social media marketing, advertising, sync license, video monetization, music streaming, performance rights, and much, much more. Collectively, PCG Records and the Orchard industry pros, empower artists to connect with fans across the globe.

About Bob Frank Distribution (BFD):

Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) was formed in 2013 as a boutique independent music distributor with a global sub-distribution arrangement with The Orchard. BFD currently represents over 50 companies and artists with thousands of masters including Righteous Babe, Blue Hat, DPTV, Astor Place Recordings, Big Deal Records, Once Upon A Time, Node Music, Silva Screen, Woodward Avenue Records, The Atlantic Screen Group (Filmtrax), REMT, Pra/Bad Dog, UFO, as well as artist-owned labels and catalogs including Crystal Gayle, Dale Watson, Dave Davies, Mark Collie, Darryl Worley, Lee Roy Parnell, Trini Lopez, and Charlie Daniels.