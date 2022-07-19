Paige King Johnson Releases New Music Video for “Homes In The Hometowns” Premiered by Cowgirl Magazine

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson connects with her North Carolina roots with the release of her music video for her single “Homes In The Hometowns.” The music video pictures the rural NC landscape as Johnson drives a tractor and strums her acoustic guitar. The song serves as the anthem for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s “Got to Be NC” campaign, which Johnson acts as the musical ambassador for. Paige took the heartfelt song to the stage at the Got to Be NC Festival recently, where she sang the tune to her close-knit community. The music video for “Homes In The Hometowns” was premiered by Cowgirl Magazine and the song is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

“Making this video was very special to the whole message of the song because we filmed a majority of it right on a family farm in my area of North Carolina, while featuring additional shots from all different landscapes of North Carolina,” shares Johnson. “The sole purpose of writing this song was to hopefully bring more attention to the great things that farm families & agribusinesses are doing not only in our state but far beyond North Carolina. I truly think this video furthers that message with all the rural landscapes represented.”

Paige King Johnson recently charmed the CMA Fest 2022 Spotlight Stage, where she sang fan favorite original songs and new music from her long-anticipated album, Honky Tonk Heart, available now from PCG Records. Honky Tonk Heart features “Homes in The Hometowns,” along with popular releases “Baby Don’t,” “American Beauty,” “Famous Enough,” and more new music.

Paige King Johnson On Tour:

JUL 22 Parkside Sports Grille / Newton Grove, NC

JUL 23 Bright Light Brewing Co / Fayetteville, NC

AUG 05 Buggs Island Brewing Company / Clarksville, VA

AUG 06 Stouts and Ales / Coats, NC

AUG 11 Wingz & Ale / Hartsville, SC

AUG 12 Wine Therapy / North Myrtle Beach, SC

AUG 14 Main Street Taphouse / North Myrtle Beach, SC

AUG 15 Local on the Water / North Myrtle Beach, SC

AUG 19 The Magnolia Inn / Pinehurst, NC

AUG 20 Fainting Goat Brewing Company / Benson, NC

AUG 26 Parkside Sports Grille / Newton Grove, NC

AUG 27 Lucknow Bottle & Tap / Dunn, NC

SEP 11 unWINEd Wine Bar and Beer / Surf City, NC

OCT 08 Stouts and Ales / Coats, NC

About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. After her grandpa passed, the bright-eyed dreamer carried on his memory by taking her newfound discovery to local fairs, festivals, and any other stage she was allowed to stand on. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, Luke Pell, and James Otto. And with high school graduation came the realization that this was more than a hobby. The Angier native traded in horse pastures and back roads for the bright lights of Music City in 2015. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting.

The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers, try out new tunes, and get feedback. In return, Johnson began captivating audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut-straight-to-the-bone stories, and raw country voice, reminiscent of the classic country era. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, which she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard. For more information, visit paigekingjohnson.com.

