Paige King Johnson Releases Music Video for Latest Single “Baby Don’t”, Premiered by Heartland TV and CMT.com

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson proves that no amount of clever tricks and games can lure her into falling head over heels with the release of her music video for her latest single, “Baby Don’t.” Johnson is pictured holding on to an apple throughout the video, but unlike Eve, she doesn’t give in to taking a bite. The video shows how easily tempting it is to be blinded by charm, recognizing the lack of feelings involved. Directed by Pam Tillis and Whitney Wolanin, the video’s concept comes to life through over-the-top visuals, colors, and costumes. The “Baby Don’t” music video was premiered by Heartland TV and digitally by CMT.com, and both the single and acoustic version is available to download and stream on all digital platforms today!

“Shooting this video was a project like I’ve never done before,” shares Johnson. “Having Pam (Tillis) at the wheel and sitting in the passenger seat was one of the most fun and most creative things I’ve done so far in my career! I love the direction this video took for ‘Baby Don’t,’ highlighting the themes of temptation in an all-too-familiar Adam & Eve fairytale.”

“Baby Don’t,” distributed by BFD/The Orchard – a subsidiary of Sony Music, has been featured on TIDAL’s Rising: Country and Spotify’s Fresh Finds: Countryplaylists. Paige’s strong and assertive lyrics give her voice the space to shine in this upbeat song. She sings about the feeling of falling for every little thing someone is doing as she tumbles into love too quickly, something most of us can relate to. “Baby Don’t” will have listeners singing along to every word of its catchy tune and fun energy.

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. After her grandpa passed, the bright-eyed dreamer carried on his memory by taking her newfound discovery to local fairs, festivals, and any other stage she was allowed to stand on. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, Luke Pell, and James Otto. And with high school graduation came the realization that this was more than a hobby. The Angier native traded in horse pastures and back roads for the bright lights of Music City in 2015. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting.

The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers, try out new tunes, and get feedback. In return, Johnson began captivating audiences with her down-home stage presence, cut straight to the bone stories and raw country voice, reminiscent of the classic country era. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, that she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard. For more information, visit paigekingjohnson.com.

