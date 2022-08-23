Paige King Johnson & Got To Be NC presents North Carolina Ag Star Talent Competition

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is excited to announce, in partnership with Got to Be NC, the North Carolina Ag Star Homegrown Voice Talent Search. The upcoming semi-final auditions will take place throughout North Carolina, and everyone between the ages of 13-22 years are encouraged to register by visiting NCAgStar.com. As recently announced, Johnson serves as Got to Be NC’s Musical Ambassador and recently released her single “Homes In The Hometowns” which serves as the anthem for the statewide marketing campaign.

Semi-final audition dates & locations are as follows:

Friday, September 16 – NC Mountain State Fair (Fletcher, NC)

Sunday, September 18 – Piedmont Triad Farmers Market (Colfax, NC)

Friday, November 4 – Martin Community College (Williamston, NC)

Sunday, November 6 – University of Mount Olive (Mount Olive, NC)

“I’m so excited to embark on this new journey for both myself & the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to, not only discover a whole new generation of raw talent here in our great state, but also to continue spreading the word about the great things that agriculture is doing in North Carolina,” shares Johnson. “We’re already seeing a great response, and we hope to continue to get more young stars between ages 13-22 registered for Ag Star! This will be a great opportunity for them to share their talents while gaining confidence in their craft.”

Johnson recently released her latest single, “Famous Enough” highlighting the confident feeling when finding your own path while being content with the success that comes with each day. Johnson’s latest music video was directed by Grand Ole Opry member and country music legend, Pam Tillis and showcases her God-given vocals with every note, painting a portrait of contentment that most of us strive for and never achieve. “Famous Enough” was premiered by CMT.com and Heartland TV and can be found on her new album ‘Honky Tonk Heart’ available now.

About Paige King Johnson:

Born in a quiet North Carolina town just 22 miles south of Raleigh, as a young 9-year-old girl, Paige King Johnson spent her summers under the crepe myrtles imitating the styles of Loretta, Patsy, Waylon, and Merle. Having a grandpa as her biggest fan also meant receiving the gift of her first guitar – a baby Taylor – and enrolling in lessons. As she grew older, Johnson added “opening act” to her resume, supporting chart-topping artists like Scotty McCreery, Neal McCoy, and James Otto. Upon starting school at Belmont University for Music Business, Johnson honed in on the magic that had heavily influenced her as a child: the art of storytelling through songwriting. The famous Bluebird Café was just one of many writers’ circuits around Nashville that provided a safe space for Johnson to meet other writers. In the last four years, Johnson has traveled back and forth between Nashville and the Carolinas, playing shows like the North Carolina State Fair and running her dinner theater, Country on the Outskirts of Town, which she founded in high school. Johnson’s quarterly show provides an atmosphere for locals to enjoy Southern cooking, fellowship with friends, and the sounds of classic and current country music with some gospel thrown in. A three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Emerging New Artist, and Tour of the Year, Johnson’s devoted homegrown fan base continues to expand farther than just her backyard. For more information, visit paigekingjohnson.com.

About the Got to be NC Agriculture Program:

Got to Be NC is an initiative on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services to promote North Carolina agricultural products and goods. From its beginning in 1985, the brand has always supported North Carolina’s diverse agriculture economy through education, engagement and promotions. Our initiatives are designed to increase consumer awareness of local products, leading to increased sales and continued growth for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry industries. The program has adapted and evolved along with the global agriculture market and provides support to an industry that serves the world and touches all lives. For more information, visit gottobenc.com.