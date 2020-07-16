PaceMKR Releases Dark, Anthemic, & Speaker Rattling Single ‘Pandemic’

PaceMKR unveils his newest powerful single, “Pandemic.” The dubstep/riddim release features speaker-rattling drops filled with atmospheric synths, infectious melodies, and tying it all together is a chilling emergency broadcast system notice. The powerful, raw, and speaker-rattling production will hook in the listeners with its sharp synths and atmospheric bassline. “Pandemic” offers an anthemic drop with a trap-like bassline, mainstage fitting synths, and a driving kick. The release will work with the biggest festival stages or night clubs, as its energy is like no other. PaceMKR outdoes himself with a unique release that fits the times we are living in. The release could not come at a better time, as summer is around the corner. “Pandemic” is the perfect track to get you motivated, uplifted, and ready to lose your mind. With its anthemic buildups and driving drops, the electronic release will mesmerize any listener. The track is set to release on all digital platforms on July 24, 2020.

About PaceMKR

PaceMKR is an emerging DJ and producer originating from Sacramento, California. The talented artist brings on a diverse sound that is fueled by dark tones and emotions. PaceMKR seeks to push the envelope with his sound and bridge various elements from different genres to make a well-rounded, dynamic style that is truly his own. Inspired by horror movies and scary games, the California native’s sound encompasses a unique taste that differs from many in the scene. PaceMKR’s raw talent will set him apart in the entertainment industry and is set to leave his footprint in the music scene.