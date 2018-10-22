Ovation Guitars Adds To Glen Campbell Signature Collection

Ovation Guitars has announced the launch of two new Glen Campbell Signature acoustic/electric guitars. The all-new mid-priced models are available with mid-depth composite backs in cutaway and non-cutaway versions and are shipping immediately.

Throughout his more than fifty-year recording career, Glen Campbell faithfully played Ovation guitars, and many of the unique design features incorporated in the Glen Campbell Signature collection have resulted from this long-term relationship. Whether in the studio, on stage or even on television, an Ovation guitar was never far from the side of this multi-Grammy Award winner.

These most recent models are based on Glen’s iconic “1771” and feature an easily playable shallow, Lyrachord composite body and a AAA solid Sitka Spruce top. They feature the traditional Legend sound hole with maple leaf rosette surround, diamond shaped mother of pearl fret board inlays and classic 70’s single volume/tone knob that controls Ovation’s feedback-free integrated electronics.

The hallmark of any Ovation guitar is superior playability attributed to the scale of the neck, string-to- string balance and hassle-free plug-and-play reliability. The new Campbell models are no exception. They have a warm, resonant and consistent tone with plenty of sustain and projection. Both the Natural Cedar non-cutaway (1627VL-4GC) and Sunburst cutaway (1771VL-1GC) come complete with durable nylon gig bag and retail for $1,829.99

To find out more about the affordable, contemporary Glen Campbell Signature guitars and all Ovations other products please go to http://www.ovationguitars.com/

ABOUT OVATION GUITARS

Founded in 1965, Ovation Guitars is an American manufacturer of acoustic-electric guitars, basses, mandolins and ukuleles. Known for their distinctive parabolic-shaped, composite backs, multi-wood epaulets and integrated electronics, Ovation guitars have been played by such legendary artists as Glen Campbell, Melissa Etheridge, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Richie Sambora, Jimmy Page and Kevin Cronin among others. For more information, visit www.ovationguitars.com