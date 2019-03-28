Outside Lands 2019 Lineup: Childish Gambino, Paul Simon, Kacey Musgraves, More

Outside Lands returns to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco from August 9-11. Today, the lineup has been announced. Paul Simon will headline in the first show he’s announced since he finished a farewell tour last year. The lineup also includes Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Blink-182, Lil Wayne, Flying Lotus, Anderson .Paak, Flume, Better Oblivion Community Center, Mavis Staples, Ella Mai, Santigold, Yaeji, Tierra Whack, DJ Koze, Weyes Blood, and more. Find the Outside Lands 2019 poster below.