“Output Only” From Korean Producers Saint Miller & Will Not Fear Alongside Remix From Minit Out Now

ScreaM Records–the dance music label from major Korean music platform SM Entertainment–announces the release of “Output Only,” an original track by Saint Miller and Will Not Fear, accompanied by the “Output Only (Minit Remix).”

Listen to Output Only here

Available now on all platforms, “Output Only” is ScreaM’s next offering of emerging Korean talent. This hybrid trap genre track propels a strong atmosphere by combining a brilliantly varied rhythm, enchanting female vocal, and charging synth as created by Saint Miller–known for his bootleg hip hop remixes–and the heavy electronic artistry of Will Not Fear. Korean hip-hop producer Minit reinterprets the track with a different mood by adding rave-style arrangements to the intense trap sound of the original song.

About Saint Miller

Saint Miller is a South Korean producer. He started to make his name known through bootleg remixes by Travis Scott and Baby Keem, and also participated in many compilation albums through leading overseas labels Subsidia and Dim Mak. He is active both nationally and internationally focusing on trap and bass genres.

Follow Saint Miller

Instagram | Twitter | Soundcloud

About Will Not Fear

Will Not Fear is a South Korean producer. He started his activities through releasing bootleg remixes by other artists such as Skrillex of OWSLA, josh pan, and Jay Park of AOMG and participated in ‘iScreaM Vol.2: Ridin’ Remixes’ and ‘iScreaM Vol.13: Sticker Remixes’. He attracts listeners both nationally and internationally through his heavy electronic sound.

Follow Will Not Fear

Instagram | Soundcloud

About Minit

Minit is a South Korean producer. He has worked with many hip-hop artists such as Han Yo Han, GIRIBOY, OLNL, NO:EL, Paul Blanco, and Big Naughty, and has proven his producing abilities through participating in ‘iScreaM Vol.2: Ridin’ Remixes’, ‘iScreaM Vol.5: Criminal Remixes’, and ‘iScreaM Vol.18: Girls Remixes’.

Follow Minit

Instagram | Soundcloud

About iScreaM

iScreaM is a new project by SM Entertainment’s dance music label ScreaM Records, where global DJs and producers participate in releasing remix singles of SM artists’ music. Over its 20-plus volumes, artists like Girls’ Generation, SEULGI, NCT 127, HYO, aespa and more have received remix treatments of their releases from world-renowned studio mavens such as ZHU, Valentino Khan, Habstrakt, Wuki, IMLAY and more.

Follow iScreaM

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube