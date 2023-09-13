Outlaw Country Troubadour Creed Fisher Readies For Release Of 13th Studio Album, This Ain’t The Hamptons

American outlaw country singer-songwriter and recording artist Creed Fisher is readying for the release of his 13th studio album, This Ain’t The Hamptons, due out on September 08 by Dirt Rock Empire. With four of the album’s twelve tracks having been released as singles throughout 2023, the new record finds Fisher delivering thematic diversity of self-reflective gems in varying styles of traditional country, honky-tonk & southern rock, highlighted by Fisher’s undeniable and charismatic outlaw persona, and primarily resorting to a three chords and the truth mentality to songwriting. This Ain’t The Hamptons was produced by Creed himself, along with Bart Rose, and Josh Rodgers in the iconic Fort Worth Sound studio in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I think my creative process is always a little different from album to album,” said Creed. “I’ve put out so much music that I just kind of get a vibe for what I’m going for as far as the theme goes and build out from there. With this album it was obviously a working class kind of vibe, much like my Life of a Workin’ Man album.”

Creed cites songs on the album like “Lowdown & Lonesome,” “Hank Williams,” & “One of ‘Em” as odes for the blue collar Americans and revealing the good, bad and unfortunate truths of being a full time touring artist.

“For me personally, I always do things a little differently that go against the grain, if you will, which you’ll hear on this album,” Creed continued. “Some of these songs go back as far back as 12 years ago. I’ve just been sitting with them and purposefully kept them on the back burner waiting for the right project for them to fit into.”

This Ain’t The Hamptons also gives the Creed Fisher name a face lift as he levels up his branding and marketing, putting his permanent stamp onto the industry as an up and coming country music star whose authenticity can’t be ignored.

“Plus, this is the first time I’ve ever put out one of my albums on vinyl, so I’m really looking forward to that and for fans to have a piece of Creed Fisher history they can hold onto and pass down to the younger generations.”

Album name: This Ain’t The Hamptons

Songwriters: Creed Fisher, Kaleb McIntire, Jared Hill, Nate Kenyon, Zac Stokes, Marde Brooks, Allen Wayne League, Rich McCready

Record Label: Dirt Rock Empire

Album release date: Sept. 08, 2023

Audio producers: Creed Fisher, Bart Rose, Josh Rodgers

Video producers: Giovanne Gotay, Melissa Gotay (Gotay Entertainment)

Pre-Save/Buy/Stream: cmdshft.ffm.to/tath

Official Music Videos: “One of ‘Em” | “Famous White Line” | “This Ain’t The Hamptons” | “Lowdown & Lonesome”

2023 Tour Dates:

SEP 16 – Wild Greg’s Saloon / Lakeland, Fla.

SEP 21 – Southbound Bar & Grill / Springfield, Mo.

SEP 22 – Royal 66 / Mountain Home, Ark.

SEP 23 – Rednecks with Paychecks / Saint Jo, Texas

SEP 29 – Joe’s Honky Tonk / Kearney, Neb.

SEP 30 – I-70 Real American Music Festival / Higginsville, Mo.

OCT 05 – The Cotillion Ballroom / Wichita, Kan.

OCT 06 – Grizzly Rose / Denver, Colo.

OCT 07 – Sunshine Studios Live / Colorado Springs, Colo.

OCT 20 – Pine Valley Raceway / Lufkin, Texas

OCT 21 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino / Catoosa, Okla.

NOV 08 – Grewall Hall / Lansing, Mich.

NOV 09 – Blue Gate Music Hall / Shipshewana, In. (with Colt Ford)

NOV 10 – District 142 / Wyandotte, Mich. (with Colt Ford)

NOV 11 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga. (with Colt Ford)

NOV 17 – Coyote Joe’s / Charlotte, N.C. (with Taylor Ray Holbrook)

NOV 29 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

NOV 30 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

DEC 01 – Hank’s Texas Grill / McKinney, Texas

DEC 02 – Texan Theater / Cleveland, Texas

DEC 15 – Diamond Ballroom / Oklahoma City, Okla.

DEC 16 – John T. Floore Country Store / Helotes, Texas

**For Creed’s complete tour schedule follow on BandsInTown or visit creedfisher.com/tour

About Creed Fisher:

Country music’s rising Outlaw star Creed Fisher reminds fans to never lose sight of who you are, where you’re from, and never be afraid of working hard to earn an honest living. On his latest musical manifesto This Ain’t the Hamptons, his 13th studio album celebrates blue collar sensibilities, patriotism and fun-loving simple pleasures that are staples of Fisher’s music, this record comes at a time where country music consumers’ interests in bringing back the foundational roots of traditional country music are at an all time high. Timing is everything, and Fisher declares “This was the perfect album for true country music fans that miss that less modernized sound of old country music. If I’d said it three or four albums ago – they wouldn’t have heard it.” He’s conﬁdent the music and messages on This Ain’t the Hamptons will connect with the majority of Americans, but especially those who love country music and live the lifestyle. “They’re gonna love to hear this one.”

Creed Fisher’s This Ain’t the Hamptons pre-orders launched June 26th and the album is set to release September 8th, partnered with a nationwide tour for the remainder of this year. Never one to stay motionless, Fisher is already working on follow up albums of new material, reboots of older material and even a little surprise for his fans around the holidays. Yes, you heard that right!

