Out Now: Singer-Songwriter Adam Warner Releases Critically Acclaimed Country & Southern Rock Album, ‘What We’re Known For’

Country and southern rock singer-songwriter, U.S. Marine veteran and patriot, Adam Warner releases his new album What We’re Known For, available everywhere now (orcd.co/qqloabe) by Sunday Supper Records and The Orchard. Warner co-wrote most of the songs on the album on his family’s farm just outside of Lawrenceville, Illinois with songwriting buddies Mark Addison Chandler, Josh Gallagher and Taylor Goyette.

What We’re Known For is Warner’s deep dive into exploring southern rock and more modern country sounds than his previous releases. From rowdy southern rock honky tonk anthems like “One Drunk,” to the graceful tugging at his listener’s heartstrings on “Split A Beer,” to Adam showing his unrelenting love for his wife on “Lost In Country Song,” or the Marine veteran honoring the legacy of Charlie Daniels and fundraising for the Journey Home Project on his rocked out version of “Long Haired Country Boy,” What We’re Known For is one of 2022’s most appropriately and authentically named album releases coming out of Nashville.

“To say I’m excited is an understatement,” said Warner. “My team, the songs, the production, everything is evolving. I can’t wait to see what the future holds!”



Album name: What We’re Known For

Audio release date: Dec. 16, 2022

Record label: Sunday Supper Records / The Orchard

Audio produced by: Daniel Dennis

Videos produced by: Karl Weidmann, Josh Mendez



What We’re Known For Track Listing & Songwriters:

What We’re Known For (Mark Addison Chandler, Matt Williams) Catchin’ Hell ( Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher ) Lost In A Country Song (Barrett Baber, John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Taylor Goyette) Split A Beer (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Josh Gallagher, Taylor Goyette) One Drunk (John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley) Reason To Redneck ( John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Dawson Edwards) Got Started (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher) Like Daddy Did ( Adam Warner, Smith Curry, Steven Nix) First Face (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher) Granny’s Lincoln ( Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher ) Long Haired Country Boy (Charlie Daniels) Goodbye Hometown ( Trafton Harvey, Quinn Loggins, Joe Doyle )



Adam Warner Appearance & Show Dates:

(2022) DEC 21 – WSMV-TV’s “Today In Nashville” / Nashville, Tenn.

(2022) DEC 27 – Listening Room Cafe / Nashville, Tenn.

(2023) JAN 09-14 – Million Dollar Cowboy Bar / Jackson, Wyo.

*For Adam’s most up-to-date tour schedule, follow on BandsInTown or visit AdamWarnerIsCountry.com

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner brings a big sound from a small town swagger to the country scene; fusing his timeless drawl with the infectious ‘take it or leave it’ energy of rock n roll, Warner has mastered the art of a good time. After proudly serving in the United States Marines, Adam Warner crafted his country rock catalog in Nashville, Tennessee–with singles like “Catchin’ Hell” and “Long Haired Country Boy” and more in the pipeline for 2022, every aspect of his brand bleeds red, white and blue. A self-proclaimed bad influence, Warner has learned not to take himself too seriously, and his music offers his audience a chance to do the same.

Despite his rowdy bravado, Adam Warner still honors the best of country’s time honored traditions with songs like “Someone God Can Use,” which he humbly performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. With influences extending across decades of musical icons, Warner has shared the stage with some of his biggest heroes, including Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, American Young, Midland, Trace Adkins, Neil McCoy, Rhonda Vincent and Darrell Singletary. Having already celebrated a multitude of career highs, Warner has become ingrained in the country music community with releases like “Semper Fi” featuring Trace Adkins, which pays homage to active and former military, along with the 2018 Tennessee Titans anthem “Welcome to the South”–played at every home game at Nissan Stadium.

Adam Warner’s music mimics the philosophy in which he lives his life by. “Do what you love and love what you do,” he asserts, “there’s no restart button. One of the greatest things about music is that it lives forever, my songs will be around long after I’m gone. But while I’m here, I want to help people live in the moment. At the end of the day, if I can play a part in one person’s good day, if I can make some laugh, cry or feel something, I know I’ve done my job as an artist.” The best of Adam Warner is yet to come–stay tuned for upcoming tour dates and high-octane releases that’ll set the soundtrack for 2022.

Adam Warner Contacts:

Media & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Booking & Management: Bill Vandiver | bill@adamwarneriscountry.com | (615) 504-0781

Record Label: Trey Allen | trey@sundaysuppergroup.com