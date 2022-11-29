Our Violet Room’s ‘Ode To Tim And Danny’ Release Is A Hauntingly Tender Halloween-Themed Folk EP

Our Violet Room – the musical moniker of Matthew Birch – an indie singer-songwriter with a cinematic twist who truly knows how to catch one’s breath, has new music aptly timed for the halloween season. “Oz”, out October 14th, “Waltz” out October 21st, and “The Bird Song” out October 28th culminate in a haunting Halloween-inclined three-song EP hugely inspired by Matthew’s love for Danny Elfman and Tim Burton, giving listeners the otherwordly feels. The entire EP indeed gives all the goosebumps we all need, a treat as sweet as the Halloween candies!

“Oz” not only gives you the Halloween feels but has the power to put you in tears as you imagine the pain and story behind the song. “Waltz” is an Indie-haunting musical that leaves listeners a must-have eerie feeling for the season. While “The Bird Song” gives the same vibe, it is a Halloween/ Autumn themed song straight out of a Danny Elfman movie score. “The Bird Song” is a hunting indie-folk cinematic score about a bird and its life in the stylistic vain of Johnny Cash.