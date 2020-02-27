ORPHANS OF DOOM’s “II” Available Tomorrow + Listen to Full Album Stream Today

Kansas City, MO-based heavyweights ORPHANS OF DOOM will release II, their sophomore album, tomorrow via The Company.

The full album is available to stream today, exclusively via Metal Insider at https://www.metalinsider.net/new-music/exclusive-album-stream-orphans-of-doom-ii.

“We’re excited to finally get the new record out there!” says guitarist Bryan Sedey. “Coming together with artwork, vinyl variants, the inescapable typo or two…It’s always our favorite part of the process to get the whole body of work out there and be seen/heard as a complete thought.”

Formed in the summer of 2016 by Sedey, Jeremy Isaacson (guitar) and Gregory Koelling (drums), the trio pursued a singular goal of creating genre-defying heavy music. Melding influences of prog, heavy metal, and sludge, ORPHANS OF DOOM set out to create music that first and foremost satisfied their own tastes, with the intent of drawing equally discerning minds into the fold. Their 2018 debut, Strange Worlds/Fierce Gods, offered a glimpse into ORPHANS OF DOOM’s amalgam of riffs, melodies and rhythms and was met with high praise.

With time came progression, and when the band began the writing process for their sophomore album, it was clear that the new direction was faster, heavier and couldn’t be done with just three members. In 2019, ORPHANS OF DOOM welcomed longtime producer and engineer Justin Mantooth (Sharp Weapons, Godmaker, Somnuri, Bummer, Hyborian) into the fold, offering opportunity for even more versatility and heaviness.

With II, ORPHANS OF DOOM has continued to grow, offering a louder, faster and brighter slab of metal, leading them into the new decade with full force.

II track listing:

New Ishtar Necromantic Swans The Ornamentalist Rust The Last of Me (The Captain) Viper Diaper Fever Dream

Watch the video for “New Ishtar” at https://youtu.be/e2iHRnF-xx4 and the guitar playthrough for “Viper Diaper” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rq28ii51u1Q.

To celebrate the release of II, ORPHANS OF DOOM will play a hometown record release party at the Riot Room in Kansas City this Saturday, February 28.