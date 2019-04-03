Original Misfits Announce Los Angeles Show

After Glenn Danzig first reunited with founding Misfits member Jerry Only back in 2016, the two recruited former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo to play a series of reunion gigs in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey, and other cities.

Now, the Original Misfits are headed back to the West Coast for a show at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on June 29. Rise Against, The Distillers, Anti-Nowhere League and Cro-Mags are all set to perform as well. Presale begins April 4 at 10 a.m. PT—find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)