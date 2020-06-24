Organic Funk: Mind Body & Soul Releases “Just A Matter Of Time”

Bakersfield, CA-Based, Organic Funk Band Mind Body & Soul Has Done it Again Reaching #1 with Their Hit, “Just a Matter of Time” on the Independent Music Network June 9, their second #1 hit for mainstream music.

Not only is Mind Body & Soul receiving charted placement with the Independent Music Network with their recent hits, lead vocalist and front man DR. FUNK and the band has been busy getting the word out about releasing single after single with the help of Bentley Records of whom they signed a distribution and promotional contract in 2019. The funk band plans to release the entire album Fall 2020 along with pressing up vinyl records for fans to collect.

Both “Just a Matter of Time” and “Do It Right” both offering fun music videos that are reflective of Mind Body & Soul’s lifestyle and work ethic. “Do It Right” which received the April 2020 #1 spot at I.M.N. is a video about finding love and happiness with the right lady. “Just a Matter of Time” which has already had nearly 4500 views on Mind Body & Soul’s Youtube is a fun track, showcasing vintage cars on their way to a Mind Body & Soul outdoor show where the band performs on stage and in a parade for those in attendance at the car show by the river.

“We are very excited about how our music is reaching people however because of the unfortunate negative times that we are going through right now, our music seems to be helping to uplift people all across the world. We are pretty excited about this! We are looking forward to getting back on stage and performing for everybody and giving them good memories and happy experiences at our concerts.” DR. FUNK expresses.

Mind Body & Soul came one beginning in 2012 when DR. FUNK and his brother, guitarist Power Morcillo began to bring together some of the best musicians they could starting with Ray Zepeda (saxophone) who assisted to bring in Ricky Lucchese (Tromone) and Brent Williams (Trumpet). Later on, Farid Zariff (percussion), Cesareo Garasa and Lamar Brooks (both switching it up on drums) and more recently, Eric Barefield (keyboards) which brought the entire band together.

There is no question about Mind Body & Soul’s chemistry which can be seen live and in their music videos. Their bond shines through as Mind Body & Soul’s has received excellent press recently from Indie Spoonful about “Just a Matter of Time” and their next hit single, “Love Is” May 2020. RockSubCulture also covered the band about their recent performance which also featured The Temptations front man, Dennis Edwards. Nashville, Tennessee radio station WNHE begins debuting Mind Body & Soul’s new track, introduced on the air by DR. FUNK, “Love Is” for New Music Mondays, beginning June 15. The group will now be in syndicated rotation on WNHE which airs on WNVV (New York), KKUL (Los Vegas), KLDL (Los Angeles) and Sound Machine Radio. Fans are asked to call in and request the Mind Body & Soul music.

Mind Body & Soul is presently looking to book events, festivals and private events in the near future when facilities begin to open up. In the meantime, the band is using its resources to organize remote performances online. The band is currently organizing interviews with online, print, radio and TV media sources in an effort to share their story and music. These efforts will invigorate and increasing their fan base, according to their publicity team, UBO MEDIA who is asking media interested to get in touch soon as dates are filling up.

For more information on this topic or to schedule an interview, Please Contact UBO Media | (808) 320-7111 | E-mail | UBO Entertainment is an umbrella company including UBO Media (Artist Services), UBO MAG, UndergroundBeat Presents (Remote Event Organizing Services). Learn More About DR. FUNK’s Mind Body & Soul on Social Media: Facebook | IG |Twitter | Music Platforms: Spotify | Youtube | iTunes-AppleMusic | GooglePlay | Deezer | BentleyMusic